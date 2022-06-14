Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Will it be Grand Slam No. 24 for Serena Williams? Tennis fans hopeful

    American ace Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon comeback after 12-month injury; gets a singles wild card entry to this year's Grand Slam.

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    Amerian ace Serena Williams on Tuesday announced that she is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon 2022, a year after her last match in any competition. 

    The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who suffered an injury during the first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago, posted a photograph on Instagram showing off her white trainers on the grass. It was captioned, "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022. See you there. Let's Go."

    "SW" are her initials, of course, and "SW19" is the postal code for Wimbledon.

    The 40-year-old also tagged Eastbourne in her post, indicating she could potentially play in next week's grasscourt tournament on England's south coast.

    Also read: Queen's Club Championships 2022: Andy Murray pulls out; setback ahead of Wimbledon

    Serena Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is eyeing a singles return at this year's Wimbledon, which starts on June 27. Her name has been included in the tournament's wild card announcements.

    The American legend won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016 but reached the final in 2018 and 2019 after returning from having a baby. In 2021, Serena Williams lost her footing on the slick grass, and then her right leg buckled, leading to just the second mid-match retirement at any Grand Slam tournament of her career and the first since 1998.

    Also read: Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money

    Tennis enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their joy over this news, with some even hoping that if Serena Williams features in the singles draw, she could win her 24th Grand Slam title well. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

