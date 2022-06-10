Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    After returning for the first time with packed crowds since 2019, Wimbledon 2022 will have a record prize money of £40.35 million.

    The 2022 Wimbledon will give out the most prize money in the competition’s history, which is £40.35 million. The Men’s and Women’s singles champions will receive £2 million, an increase from 2021 but still shy of the £2.35 million mark, the last time Wimbledon was played with packed crowds. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has decided to focus on players in earlier rounds with the increased prize money. The qualifying competition prize money fund has received a 26 per cent increase in 2021, and the leading draw singles players, who will be competing in the opening round, will be playing for £50,000, a 4.2 per cent increase in 2021 and an 11.1 per cent increase in 2019.

    Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, said, “From the first round of the Qualifying Competition to the Champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events, and with a particularly special tournament ahead of us as we celebrate 100 years of Centre Court on Church Road.”

    ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation

    This year’s Wimbledon runs from June 27 to July 10. As the AELTC decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year’s tournament, both ATP and WTA have announced that they will not award ranking points to the competition.

