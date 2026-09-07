Frances Tiafoe caused a major upset at the US Open, defeating 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) to advance to the quarterfinals. Backed by a home crowd, it was one of the biggest victories of his career.

Tiafoe Stuns Medvedev to Reach Quarterfinals

Local star Frances Tiafoe booked his slot in the US Open quarterfinals, beating the 2021 edition champion Daniil Medvedev in one of the biggest victories of his career. The American crowd was in favour of Tiafoe at the Louis Armstrong Stadium throughout the clash, as he reached the quarterfinals for the fourth time in New York and recorded a tour-leading 25th hard-court win by 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6).

“What a match,” Tiafoe said as quoted by ATP's official website. “Daniil has been so good, and he has beaten me so many times. This is the first time I have beaten him in a regular match, so I am super pumped up about it," he added.

The two-time US Open semifinalist is chasing his first major title and had lost six of his seven matches with Medvedev before Sunday. He looked much sharper and energised in the clash that lasted almost three hours, with his record at the Louis Armstrong Stadium reaching a perfect 10-0. His opponent in the quarterfinal will be countryman Alex Michelsen

“It has been amazing playing on this court, the energy man,” Tiafoe said after the win. “It is like the people's court. I am loving the energy for sure," he added.

Last week, Tiafoe made it to the title clash of the Cincinnati Open, where he lost the ATP Masters 1000 title to Arthur Fils in three sets. In NY, he has won his past three matches without losing a set after taking five sets to beat Martin Damm in the campaign opener.

Ben Shelton Books Quarterfinal Clash with Alcaraz

On the other hand, Ben Shelton booked a clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, marching past former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. After taking four sets each to overcome Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov, Shelton rediscovered his best at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to oust the two-time Grand Slam finalist in one hour and 51 minutes.

The 23-year-old has reached his sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal and his second at the US Open, where he reached the semis back in 2023. Alcaraz has blanked Shelton in their three clashes so far, but the duo has not faced each other since last year's French Open. (ANI)