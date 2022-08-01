Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman cherishes England's win over Germany; lauds title's homecoming

    England has won the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, defeating Germany 2-1. It was its maiden title win in the tournament, and head coach Sarina Wiegman was delighted.

    UEFA Women Euro 2022: Sarina Wiegman cherishes England win over Germany; lauds title homecoming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    London, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    It was a historic night for England, as its women's football teams became the European champion after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. On Sunday, it defeated eight-time former champion Germany 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium in London, thanks to goals from Ella Toone (62) and Chloe Kelly (11). At the same time, Lina Magull (79) scored the only goal for the Germans, as the game was decided at the extra time. It happened to be England's maiden success in the European Championships across genders, having never won the title until now, as the men's team remains successless in the same. Meanwhile, head coach Sarina Wiegman was highly pleased by the conquest.

    Following the historic feat, Wiegman stated during the post-victory press conference, "We changed society. This tournament has done so much for the game and women in society. I don't think we've realised what we've done. Over the tournament, we've had so much support from our fans. We did an incredible job, and I'm proud of my team."

    "While preparing for the Euros, we bought some players that played in '71. Those women were the trailblazers for the next generation, as now these players will be. We should always remember the ones who came before us. The development of this game has been so fast. It's not easy to win this tournament. And it will be the same at the World Cup too. But now, it's time to party, then we'll have some time off and then try to qualify for the World Cup," added Wiegman.

    As for Kelly's winner, Weigman reckoned, "What's nice for her is that she had such a difficult injury then she made it into the squad, and then, she scores this goal - for her and her journey, this is incredible. A very, very special moment, and I'm happy for her."

    "I'm kissing this little armband [on my wrist] that was my sister's. My sister passed away during the prep camp. But I think she was here. She would be proud of me, and I'm proud of her too," finished Weigman.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
