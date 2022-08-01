Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo insisted he was 'happy to be back' playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 friendly draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

    For nearly two months, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has been one of football's most widely discussed topics. The legendary striker had in June expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory, sparking hectic parleys between his super-agent Jorge Mendes and potential European clubs. 

    With a month left for the summer transfer window, reports suggest that the Portuguese icon is still eager to play in Europe's elite competition. However, Ronaldo's 45-minute appearance in United's 1-1 friendly draw against Rayo Vallecano saw the striker doing what he does best. And the Portuguese legend has expressed how he feels about returning to action at Old Trafford.

    Ronaldo reported to the Carrington training facility last week to discuss his future with new manager Erik ten Hag. Due to 'family reasons, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had missed United's preseason trip to Thailand and Australia. However, his return to action has sparked massive excitement among fans and pundits.

    The 37-year-old striker made his first United appearance since their 4-0 loss at Brighton last season and played 45 minutes against the La Liga team before being preemptively taken off at halftime. Later, Ronaldo posted a picture of him playing in the game on social media with the caption, "Happy to be back!" The post saw several fans applaud the G.O.A.Ts return, and the one comment that stood out was that of legendary Brazilian striker Pele, who posted three applause emojis.

    Ronaldo also shared a photograph of himself with Manchester United supporters on his Instagram story and captioned the picture, "Always good to be with the fans." 

    Alvaro Garcia Rivera's goal in the 88th minute equalised Amad Diallo's 48th-minute goal as United finished their preseason campaign in a draw. The Red Devils will start their Premier League campaign against Brighton on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if manager Erik ten Hag gives Ronaldo a chance to start in what is expected to be an exciting season for Manchester United.

