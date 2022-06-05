Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's twins Eva María and Mateo celebrated their fifth birthday on Sunday.

    First Published Jun 5, 2022, 7:28 PM IST

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's twins Eva María and Mateo celebrate their fifth birthday on Sunday. The Portuguese superstar shared an adorable photo of the twins, who sported a matching black and yellow outfit to mark the twins' birthday.

    Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote a heart-filled birthday wish for the twins. "Happy birthday my loves 🎂🎉🙏🏽 Daddy couldn't be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles 😀😘 I love you so much ❤️❤️" wrote the former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

    Several footballers and fans commented on Ronaldo's post. Real Madrid's Marcelo, too, posted heart-filled eyes emoji, while others wished the children a very happy birthday.

    A few days ago, when Portugal drew 1-1 against Spain, the twins were seen having fun with Georgina Rodriguez in Madrid as they posed for some lovely photographs.

    In April, the celebrated couple revealed that their son had died at birth, but their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived. 

    On Saturday, Ronaldo bagged Manchester United's Goal of the Season award. The 37-year-old claimed the majority of the votes for his blistering first goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford back in March. 

    The legendary striker completed a hat-trick in the match as the Reds ran out 3-2 winners in front of an atmospheric home crowd.

    Looking to claim their first wins of the UEFA Nations League at the second attempt, Ronaldo's Portugal and Switzerland will be facing each other in League A Group 2 clash at José Alvalade Stadium at 12:15 AM IST on June 6.

    With Portugal coach Fernando Santos having benched five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the team's previous game against Spain, the most obvious question is whether the 37-year-old will start against Switzerland. 

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 7:28 PM IST
