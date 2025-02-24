IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Shoaib Akhtar calls Babar Azam a 'fraud' after Pakistan's defeat (WATCH)

Babar Azam scored 23 off 26 balls before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar heavily criticized Babar Azam for his performance after the Men in Green’s six-wicket defeat against India in the Champions Trophy Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Following the defeat against India, the defending champions are on the verge of an early exit from the Champions Trophy, as they also lost the opening match against New Zealand in Karachi on Thursday. Pakistan’s performance in the marquee event has received criticism from former cricketers, questioning the squad selection for the tournament.

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam too has been criticised for his failure to deliver in crucial matches, with many experts questioning his ability to lead the team under pressure. Babar Azam scored 23 off 26 balls before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Shoiab Akhtar did not hesitate in making sharp criticism against the former Pakistan captain.

Speaking on Pakistani show ‘Game On Hai’ after the Mohammad Rizwan-led side's defeat against India, Shoaib Akhtar called Babar Azam a ‘fraud’, while criticizing his batting approach. He further stated that Virat Kohli is chasing the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar, whom he idolizes, while Pakistan cricket lacks the right role models.

“We always compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. Now tell me, who is the hero of Virat Kohli? Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 centuries, and Virat is chasing his legacy," former Pakistan pacer said.

“Who is Babar Azam's hero? Tuk tuk (Without naming any cricketer. You have picked the wrong heroes. Your thought process is wrong. You were a fraud from the beginning.” he added.

Babar Azam has often been compared to Virat Kohli due to their consistency, technique, and most importantly, their ability to deliver in pressure situations. Azam was considered one of the next big things early on and drew comparisons with Virat Kohli to shatter a plethora of records which Indian star batter has set over the years. However, over the last couple of years, the Pakistan batter failed to deliver consistent performances at crucial junctures, especially against top teams.

While Babar Azam scored just 23 runs for Pakistan, Virat Kohli led Team India’s batting from front and helped the side chase down 242-run target in 42.3 overs. Kohli played a brilliant innings of 100 off 107 balls. It was Virat Kohli’s record-extending 51st ODI century and 82nd century in international cricket.

‘Babar Azam is not true king’: Mohammad Hafeez

Echoing similar sentiments by Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, who was on the same panel, stated that Babar Azam is a ‘good product’ but failed to help Pakistan win any series in SENA countries. He added that a player is identified as a champion only when he performs against top teams in big matches.

“Babar Azam is not the true king. It is Virat Kohli. Look at his performances. He has dominated all over the world. Get out of your PR machinery. We need a performer.” the former Pakistan captain said.

“Babar Azam is a good product. You tell me his one player of the match performance against India. Why do we always remember Shoaib Akhtar's performances against India. Why Younis Khan is a big name when we talk about the India-Pakistan match. Shoaib Malik has big performances against India.” he added.

Before Pakistan’s clash against India, Babar Azam’s performance and strike rate were under scrutiny following his 90-ball 64 against New Zealand during 321-run chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener.

