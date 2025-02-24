"Playing with sentiments of people": Pakistani fans urge PCB to take action after loss to India (WATCH)

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Following the defeat against arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium , fans of the Pakistan Cricket Team expressed disappointment following their team's loss.

Also Read: 'Sab Satyanash ho gaya': Pakistani fan's angry rant after crushing defeat to India goes viral (WATCH)



In a thrilling match at the ongoing marquee event, Indian legend Virat Kohli stole the show with a brilliant century, leading Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory over Pakistan.

"We had a lot of hopes from our team that they will play well. We thought that they would reach a score of at least 315, but they did not even reach 250. Even if we lost, they should have at least stopped Kohli's century. If they could not bat well, they could have saved the match by bowling properly. I request the PCB to give a chance to new faces so that our team may improve...," a fan said.

Another Pakistani fan said that the team should train better to improve their fielding.

"The performance was very poor even in fielding. They should undergo better training, and there should be some accountability for playing with the sentiments of the people...," another fan said.

At the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they took up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then the 69-run stand between Shubman Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli (100* in 111 balls, with seven fours) and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare. (ANI)

Also Read: Virat Kohli's victory mantra REVEALED: What drives his dominance in high-pressure games?

Latest Videos