Premier League: Are Liverpool confirmed winners? The Reds make statement after victory against Man City

Liverpool has been dominant throughout the ongoing Premier League and emerged as the red-hot favourites to clinch the prestigious title, which they last won in 2020 under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have consolidated their position as the table-toppers in the ongoing Premier League with 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 24. Liverpool has been dominant throughout the ongoing Premier League and emerged as the red-hot favourites to clinch the prestigious title, which they last won in 2020 under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp. The victory against Manchester City has not only strengthened their grip on the top spot of the table points but also widened the gap between the second-placed team Arsenal, making them overwhelming favourites to lift the title. Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai played pivotal roles by netting a goal each for Liverpool against Manchester City. Despite The Reds attempted 8 shots and 332 passes compared to Pep Guardiola’s side 16 and 659, respectively, Liverpool's clinical finishing and defensive solidity proved decisive in securing a crucial victory.

Liverpool began their title run against the defending champions Manchester City with a hard fought 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier in the season, setting the tone for their dominant campaign. Arne Slot’s side began the season with just one and now, the side has accumulated 64 points, 11 points adrift of second-placed team Arsenal, who has earned 53 points. A drastic points difference between Liverpool and Arsenal suggests that Arne Slot’s side have virtually sealed the title race.

If Liverpool wins the next 11 matches and earn three points from each game, they would accumulate a total of 97 points, making it nearly impossible for any team to surpass them in the title. However, Arne Slot’s boys need to ensure they maintain their consistency and avoid any major slip-ups in the remaining fixtures to officially secure the Premier League title.

After the match against Manchester City, Arne Slot stated that nobody had expected that Liverpool would be a title contender. He added that having a lead of 11 points would be comfortable for any team to clinch the title. “What we do know is no one saw us a title contender at the start,” Slot said. “In every other league, having a lead like this would be comfortable,” he added.

Liverpool’s chances of clinching the title further increased after Arsenal lost to West Ham United in their away game. Mikel Arteta’s side was too in a contention to take home the prestigious title, but their unexpected defeat against West Ham has dealt a significant blow to their title hopes, enabling Liverpool to consolidate their top spot in the Premier League points table. Liverpool, who wobbled at Everton and Aston Villa, made a statement against Manchester City.

Liverpool has had an impressive run in the ongoing Premier League season, having lost only one match in their 27 outings. The Reds only defeat came against Nottingham Forest in September last year. Since then, The Reds have remained unbeaten in the league, displaying remarkable consistency and resilience under Arne Slot’s management. Liverpool’s unbeaten streak since their defeat against Nottingham Forest has solidified their credentials as the top contender to clinch the Premier League title.

Liverpool currently needs 26 points out of possible 33 to officially become the Premier League champions for the 20th time, equalling Manchester United’s record. The potential for a title-decider is likely to be placed at Anfield, as Arsenal’s visit for the third-last game of the season on May 10. Before the home clash against Arsenal, Liverpool need to keep winning the remaining matches to ensure they remain in a commanding position and avoid any last-minute twists in the title race.

