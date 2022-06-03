Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I don't follow records; records follow me'

    Cristiano Ronaldo keeps scripting records at Manchester United despite having an underwhelming season. Meanwhile, he has stated that he does not chase records, but it's the other way around.

    Manchester, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 3:52 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to his teenage club Manchester United last season from Juventus. Since then, he has been a hit at the club, finishing as the side's highest goal-scorer for the season, but unfortunately, he had no title success. To makes things even worse, the Red Devils finished at the sixth spot in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), as Ronaldo could be playing the UEFA Europa League (UEL) for the first time in his career. In the meantime, fans and critics have continued to laud his second stint at Old Trafford that has witnessed him scripting some records. However, the Portuguese is unmoved by the same and has proclaimed that he does pay heed to the records. While instead, it's the other way around.

    In an exclusive interview with MUTV, Ronaldo expressed, "The records [are] coming naturally. I don't follow the records, but they follow me, so it's good. It's still my motivation to continue working hard, to love the passion for the game, and of course, Manchester and my teammates help me all the way, so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano."

    ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Ronaldo believes draw against Spain renews Portugal's ambition to win

    "It's always nice to score goals for this club. When it is a hat trick, it's even more [nice]. But, the most important thing for me is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup, but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong. Sometimes it takes time, but I still believe," added Ronaldo.

    Ronaldo also spoke about how the fans welcomed him back to Old Trafford after over a decade. "What I have to say to the fans is they are amazing. Even when you've lost the game, they always support us. They're always with us. The supporters are always in my heart, and it's the people that all should respect because they are always on our side," he assessed.

    ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Santos defends benching Ronaldo as Portugal pulls off draw vs Spain

    "For example, the first game, of course, I not just felt it in the game, but one day before in the hotel. I was a bit nervous before, which is normal, but things went well. I start the game, I score two goals, and it was very, very nice," concluded Ronaldo, as he prepares to play under new United manager, Erik ten Hag.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
