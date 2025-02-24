KPCC President Sudhakaran reaches out to Shashi Tharoor amid rift with Congress; LoP says "no comments"

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rift between the state Congress and MP Shashi Tharoor, KPCC President K. Sudhakaran reached out to him with a conciliatory gesture. Reports suggest that Sudhakaran informed Tharoor, who had expressed dissatisfaction over his treatment within the party, that his complaints could be discussed.

When asked for a response on this, opposition leader VD Satheesan gave a "no comments" reply. Meanwhile, RSP criticized Tharoor for his controversial statements.

Sudhakaran called Tharoor amid discontent of Congress MP public demand to be nominated as the Chief Minister candidate. The KPCC President, who believes that Tharoor should remain within the party fold, advised Tharoor not to act impulsively, warning that such controversies could harm his public image and party acceptance. Sudhakaran emphasized that any grievances could be addressed, but it was crucial to maintain unity, as activists would not accept any actions against the party.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for unity within Congress, while K. Muraleedharan downplayed the controversy, stating that it was not a serious issue.

Some Congress leaders, however, have echoed Tharoor's sentiments, with the view that he should be given more prominent roles at the national level. They have stopped short of endorsing him as the Chief Minister candidate, arguing that he should play a greater part in national affairs rather than focusing on the state leadership role. RSP has criticized Tharoor while he claimed that the coalition parties want him to be projected as the Chief Minister candidate.

