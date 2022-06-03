Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo believes draw against Spain renews Portugal's ambition to win

    Ronaldo returned from injury in a second-half cameo for Portugal, as his side came from behind to earn a crucial draw in Spain in their UEFA Nations League.

    football UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo believes draw against Spain renews Portugal's ambition to win snt
    First Published Jun 3, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury in a second-half cameo for Portugal, as his side came from behind to earn a crucial draw in Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday.

    The Manchester United icon did not start the game, which saw Fernando Santos' side fall behind Alvaro Morata's first-half goal for Spain. After the break, the visitors' striker Ricardo Horta grabbed a late equaliser with his second international goal to level the score 1-1 and earn a share of the spoils.

    Also read: UEFA Nations League: Santos defends benching Ronaldo as Portugal pulls off draw vs Spain

    Portugal has not won a competitive game against Spain since 2004 and has never beaten them on Spanish soil; hence this draw becomes all the more valuable for Ronaldo's side.

    Following this draw, Ronaldo took to Instagram to praise his side and stated the importance of this trophy.

    "The League of Nations is a competition that will forever be linked to the National Team, the first to win this trophy," the 37-year-old said.

    "Our start in this edition, with an important draw in Spain, renews our ambition. The same as always, the same that moves us and unites us at all times: winning for Portugal!" Ronaldo added.

    Explaining his decision to bench Ronaldo, Santos told Sport TV after the game, "There is no management. Management will be done in every game. Here too. It seemed that this was the best solution for the start of the game." 

    "A different team [Portugal], in terms of work and positioning of field, with different things. It seemed to be a good solution, and I had Cristiano whenever I needed to get him on the field. I already knew that. It's a normal structure," the Portugal boss added.

    "Thank God. Despite being sad about the result, I'm delighted because a Portugal draw with Spain is just an interesting result. Of course, it's not a good result for us, but still good for us, for the working of this group, which leads people to believe that we can do more," concluded Santos to RTP3.

    Also read: UEFA Nations League: Luis Enrique hints at squad rotation post Spain's draw vs Portugal

    Meanwhile, Portugal midfielder Bernado Silva said, "It tastes good because Spain is strong, and we were playing away. It was a good result for Portugal. We already knew them very well, but it's tough to play against them."

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
