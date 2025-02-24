Mohammed Rizwan's prayer moment goes viral as India thrashes Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash (WATCH)

Mohammed Rizwan's prayer moment with a 'tasbeeh' during Pakistan’s Champions Trophy loss to India has gone viral. Former cricketer Suresh Raina mocked him, adding to the online debate. Pakistan’s semi-final hopes are now hanging by a thread.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 6:16 PM IST

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals took a heavy blow after a crushing six-wicket defeat to India. The Men in Green were outplayed in all three departments, leaving their campaign hanging by a thread. However, what has stolen the spotlight is not just Pakistan’s performance but captain Mohammed Rizwan’s viral moment during the match.

During the game, Rizwan was caught on camera holding a tasbeeh (prayer beads), seemingly praying for a turnaround in Pakistan’s fortunes. The clip has now gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans and former cricketers alike. Among them, former India cricketer Suresh Raina took a dig at Rizwan, sarcastically stating that even India captain Rohit Sharma was chanting the Mahamrityunjay mantra—a remark that has added fuel to the online debate.

Also read: "Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy

With two consecutive defeats, Pakistan now faces a near-impossible path to the semi-finals, needing an extraordinary turnaround and favorable results from other matches. Meanwhile, India’s dominant run has all but sealed their spot in the knockouts.

As Rizwan’s prayer moment continues to trend on X, Pakistan fans are left wondering if divine intervention is the only thing that can save their team now.

