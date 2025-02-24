Begin construction of power units No. 5 and No. 6, utilizing the latest Westinghouse AP1000 reactor technology.

Ukraine is taking a major step toward strengthening its energy independence by expanding its nuclear power infrastructure with the help of American business, including Westinghouse Electric Company.

During his speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed plans to expand the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), emphasizing the key role of nuclear energy in ensuring Ukraine’s viability amid ongoing russian attacks on the energy sector.

"We are currently preparing a project to expand our Khmelnytskyi NPP with the involvement of American business, including Westinghouse. Just a day before Munich, I was there at the plant. This project will strengthen energy security not only of Ukraine but of the entire European region," stated President Zelenskyy.

Khmelnytskyi NPP Expansion and the Role of Westinghouse

Khmelnytskyi NPP is a key facility within NNEGC Energoatom, operating 9 power units in Ukrainian-controlled territory. CEO Petro Kotin confirmed plans to:

Complete the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4, which are already 80% and 25% finished.

This expansion solidifies Ukraine’s position as a leader in nuclear energy development in Europe and ensures long-term energy stability for the region.

High-Level Discussions with the U.S.

President Zelenskyy also revealed that nuclear energy was a key topic in his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, underlining Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the United States in securing a stable nuclear future.



