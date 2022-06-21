Nadal, Djokovic fire trademark shots as both legends gear up for Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon 2022 is just a week away, and tennis enthusiasts are already excited over the prospect of mouth-watering battles on the grass-court as top legends gear up for this year's third Grand Slam event. Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, who recently won his 14th French Open crown, made his way to London on Monday and did not waste time as he instantly hit the practice courts in preparation for his 23rd Grand Slam win.

The 36-year-old was joined by his entire team, and fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov too was seen practicing with Nadal at the Aorangi Park practice courts.

In a video shared by Wimbledon's official Twitter handle, the Spaniard can be seen practicing his trademark forehands and backhands as he looked determined to make a mark in this year's event at the All England Club.

Nadal will hope to clinch his third Wimbledon title after bagging the coveted trophy in 2008 and 2010. This will also be the Spanish ace's first-ever appearance at the SW19 since reaching the semi-final in 2019.

A few days ago, there were doubts over Nadal's participation in this year's Wimbledon, as the 36-year-old had sought to treat his chronic foot injury. Nadal had undergone a radiofrequency pulse treatment on his left foot just days after his impressive show at the Roland Garros.

"I'm happy. I haven't limped for a week, and the evolution of training is progressing," Nadal said in Mallorca last Friday. "From day to day, the pain has been different, and that's progress. I have to wait for a little. My intention is to try and play Wimbledon, and this week has told me there is a chance," he added.

Meanwhile, defending champion, Novak Djokovic too kickstarted his training on Monday. The Serb, who was back on the court for the first time since his quarter-final loss to Nadal in the French Open last month, will hope to win the title for the 7th time in his career.

The 35-year-old, who recently lost his No.1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev, is on a 21-match winning streak at the Wimbledon and has won six of his seven finals, with his only loss happening back in 2013 against Britain's Andy Murray. Djokovic's unbeaten run includes title victories in 2018, 2019 and 2021 - there was no Wimbledon held in 20202 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Before the Grand Slam, both these tennis legends will play a pre-Wimbledon event at the Hurlingham Club. They will also be joined by Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.