Varanasi fans perform 'Aarti', pray for India's victory in ICC CT 2025 final against NZ

Read Full Article

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Cricket enthusiasts in Varanasi gathered at the Sarang Nath Mahadev temple in Varanasi to perform an 'aarti' and pray for India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The fans expressed confidence in India's performance, citing the team's strong bowling and batting lineup.



Speaking to ANI, cricket coach Saif Ahmed said, "I strongly believe that today, India will emerge as the Champions Trophy winners. Our biggest strength in this final is our spin attack. The team is playing with four world-class spinners, which gives us a significant advantage. Considering the team's overall balance and performance, the trophy is coming home, finally ending our 25-year-long wait."



"The match between India and New Zealand is going to be a thrilling one. The team is aware of its strengths and weaknesses. Their fielding is excellent--Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips are capable of taking great catches. If Virat Kohli plays his best shots, very few would be able to make those catches. We have world-class bowlers and batters. We will win this ICC match by a good margin," another coach told ANI.

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in search of registering one more ICC trophy against their names.

Adding to the intrigue, these two teams have already battled in the tournament, and at the same venue, no less. This means strategies and adjustments will be firmly in focus as the Black Caps attempt to correct what happened a week ago.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, which has hosted India's campaign. The pitch offers plenty for bowlers, particularly spinners, who loom large in both lineups for the big contest.(ANI)

Latest Videos