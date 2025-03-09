IND vs NZ CT 2025 final: How India's middle-order performed in ICC ODI knockouts?

Read Full Article

When India takes on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final, the idea of India adding second successive white-ball title and their seventh to their cabinet could be decided by their middle-order, which has displayed both its icy calm and nervy side in ICC ODI knockouts.

The Indian middle order is at its best since the days of deadly trio of Yuvraj Singh, skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. With a balanced and proactive Shreyas Iyer at number four, a clutch, counter-attacking Axar Patel at number five, an adaptive and versatile KL Rahul at six and Hardik 'hard-hitting' Pandya at number seven, Men in Blue have all bases covered with a batter for each season, condition and match situation.

Shreyas Iyer has been India's go-to-man in ICC ODI knockouts so far, scoring 154 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of over 114, with a 67-ball ton against Kiwis in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals, the fastest-ever by a batter in knockout stages, at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium, being a standout.

While Iyer failed during his only ICC ODI final during WC 2023 against Australia, falling for just four, the batter has a perfect opportunity to redeem himself against a favourite opponent of his, against who he averages over 70. In the CT semifinals, he had made a valuable 45 against Australia and formed an all-important 91 run stand with Virat Kohli after India sunk to 43/2 while chasing 265.

Axar has played just one ODI knockout match, the semifinal against Australia during this CT, scoring a useful 27 in 30 balls during a tough run-chase. He also took a crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell, who could have tee'd off in death overs and helped Australia score in excess of 300, a mountain to climb for India in Dubai's bowler friendly conditions.

At number six is KL Rahul, who is perhaps the most frustrating performer out of all. Despite having the game for every situation, KL's 148 runs in four matches at an average of 74.00 do not truly capture his impact.

KL started with a seven-ball one against NZ in 2019 WC semifinal at Manchester, his first choke under pressure. While he made up for that failure with a quickfire 20-ball 39* against the same opponent at Wankhede in 2023 WC semis, he delivered a all-timer knock (for all the wrong reasons) against Australia in the final, a 107-ball 66 with just one boundary, that added to mounting pressure on the invincible Indian line-up rather than easing it. India could only make 240 and till this day, Rahul remains an easy target for fans and experts alike.

During the semifinals at Dubai this year, KL bounced back with a counter-attacking 42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes. He also sealed the match with a six, just like another long-haired wicketkeeper-batter (MS Dhoni) did at Wankhede in 2011 WC finals. Will KL finally have his moment of redemption in Dubai by delivering a knock justifying his class, hype and talent that has let him adjust to so many batting spots?

At number seven is Hardik, India's 'clutch man' in dire situations. Be it his counter-attacking 76 against Pakistan in CT 2017 finals during a hopeless chase of 339 runs or his cameo of 28 in 24 balls, marked by some effortless hitting against Australia in CT 2025 semis, Hardik oozes swagger and non-chalance that India needs during tense situations. He has 145 runs in three ODI knockout matches at an average of over 45, with a strike rate of above 105. He has also taken three wickets in ICC ODI knockouts.

Will India's middle order deliver collectively and go down in history?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.

