IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Lara's record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain

Read Full Article

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s toss-losing streak has continued in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Team India and New Zealand are facing off for the prestigious Champions Trophy title, with the Men in Blue aiming to end their 12-year drought of winning the coveted trophy, while the Kiwis will look to win their first title of the tournament since winning in 2000. India defeated Australia, while New Zealand beat South Africa in their respective semifinals to berth their spot for the title clash.

India and New Zealand are meeting for the second time in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The first encounter between two sides in the tournament was in the group stage, where the Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by 44 runs. The title clash is expected to be exciting as India will look to culminate their unbeaten campaign in winning the title, while New Zealand will aim to avenge their group stage loss and secure their Champions Trophy triumph after 25 years.

Check out IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE updates

However, one thing that has remained constant throughout the tournament was India and Rohit Sharma losing the toss. India skipper Rohit Sharma failed to win the coin flip for the 5th time on the trot in the Champions Trophy 2025, including the final against New Zealand. With this Rohit Sharma extended his toss losing streak to 12 matches, equalling former West Indies captain Brian Lara’s unwanted record in ODIs. Lara’s toss-losing streak began from October 1998 and ended in May 1999.

Rohit Sharma’s toss-losing streak began in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia, and went on to lose the coin flips in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and England, and all five tosses in the Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, India have lost 15 tosses on the trot, with three coming under the captaincy of KL Rahul early in the ODI series against South Africa.

However, the toss losses did not have an impact on Team India as they are on a seven-match winning streak since the three-match ODI series against England. In the Champions Trophy 2025, India batted first only once against New Zealand, while in the remaining matches they chased down targets successfully, showcasing their adaptability and dominance in all conditions.

‘It hasn't changed much’: Rohit Sharma

Reflecting on losing the toss for the fifth time on the trot, Rohit Sharma stated that it did not make much of a difference as India had successfully chased down the targets by batting second. He added that he spoke to teammates in the dressing room not to worry about the toss and instead focus on the final.

“We've been here enough, batted first and bowled first, don't really mind batting second. It hasn't changed much, we've chased and won as well.” Team India skipper said at the toss.

“It does give you a lot of confidence, takes the toss away from the game. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you want to play. That's what we've spoken about in the dressing room, not to worry about the toss and to just play well, that's what we've done and we have to do today as well.” he added.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: 5 KEY battles that could decide India vs New Zealand final outcome

Latest Videos