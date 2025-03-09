IND vs NZ CT 2025 Final: India's fielding woes continues with two dropped catches of Rachin Ravindra (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Team India’s fielding struggles have continued in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

After being put to bowl first by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, Indian bowlers struggled to take early wickets in the first seven overs of the innings before Varun Chakravarthy provided a first breakthrough for the Men in Blue by dismissing Will Young for 15 at 57/5 in the eighth over. Thereafter, Rachin Ravindra was joined by Kane Williamson to carry on Kiwis’ batting.

However, India missed two chances earlier to dismiss Rachin by dropping his two catches, giving him reprieve and allowing him to build a partnership with Kane Williamson. The first catch was dropped in the seventh over when the New Zealand all-rounder moved forward and chipped back to Mohammed Shami off his delivery. The ball went to the left of the Indian pacer and attempted to take a catch, but got hit on the end of the left hand, where there was a strapping.

The second was dropped in the eighth over when Rachin Ravindra hit towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary off Varun Chakravarthy’s delivery. Shreyas Iyer ran to his right while firmly keeping the eyes on the ball and lunged out at the last moment by outstretching his hands to take the catch. However, the ball hit his hand and went down as he dived. With two dropped catches gave a reprieve to Rachin Ravindra.

After dropping two catches of Rachin Ravindra, India contributed to a total of dropped catches, the most by any team in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. In the semifinal against Australia, India dropped two crucial catches, one each of Travis Head and Steve Smith. However, they were dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami, respectively.

Additionally, India have the worst catch efficiency in the Champions Trophy 2025, with 70%. Only Bangladesh (66.6) and Pakistan (60) have a worse catching efficiency than the Men in Blue in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

India in control after Rachin Ravindra ‘s wicket

After getting two reprieves, Rachin Ravindra (37) was finally sent packing by Varun Chakravarthy at 69/2 in the eighth over. Thereafter, Kane Williamson’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 11 by Kuldeep Yadav at 75/3.

After Williamson’s dismissal, Daryl Mitchell was joined by Tom Latham to carry on New Zealand’s batting. The pair was looking to stabilize the Kiwis’ and form a good partnership after two quick wickets. However, the hopes of building a partnership were dashed after Tom Latham was removed for 14 by Ravindra Jadeja at 108/4.

Thereafter, Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell at the crease. At the end of 27 overs, New Zealand were 127/4 in 27 overs, with Daryll Mitchell and Glenn Phillips’ batting on 27 and 10.

