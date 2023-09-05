Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2023: Zverev soaking in the moment after setting up QF clash against Alcaraz (WATCH)

    In the quarterfinals of the US Open 2023, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to face off against the formidable Alexander Zverev. This hardcourt battle promises to be a thrilling clash between two tennis titans, and their intriguing head-to-head history adds an extra layer of excitement to this Grand Slam showdown.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    The defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is scheduled to face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open this Wednesday. Alcaraz has been relentless in his pursuit of back-to-back titles, securing victories over Dominik Koepfer, Lloyd Harris, Dan Evans, and Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round. Although Arnaldi briefly challenged him by taking a 2-1 lead in the third set, Alcaraz swiftly responded with a break, ultimately closing out the match with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

    Zverev, on the other hand, eliminated Aleksandar Vukic, Daniel Altmaier, and Grigor Dimitrov before facing Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. Zverev faced some resistance but managed to clinch the match with a final score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. In their head-to-head record, Zverev holds a 3-2 advantage, with Alcaraz winning their most recent encounter at the 2023 Madrid Open in straight sets.

    Their respective paths to this quarterfinal clash have been quite different. Alcaraz had a relatively smooth journey, highlighted by his strong first-serve performance and 31 winners with 22 unforced errors. On the other hand, Zverev faced a rigorous test against Sinner and showcased his first-serve prowess, along with 16 aces and 56 winners, albeit with 46 unforced errors. Zverev's willingness to come forward and finish points also disrupted Sinner's game, and he may employ a similar tactic against Alcaraz.

    It's worth noting that Alcaraz's previous victories over Zverev were on clay, while Zverev emerged victorious in their encounters on hard courts. Given Alcaraz's recent rise in the tennis world, this upcoming battle could take a different course.

    Fatigue could be a factor for Zverev, considering his lengthy fourth-round match that concluded late in the evening. However, Alcaraz's impressive form this season makes it uncertain whether fatigue will play a significant role. The defending champion is expected to perform strongly in this clash.

    Also Read: US Open 2023: Djokovic stages remarkable comeback; Overcomes two-set deficit to win against Djere

