US Open 2023: Djokovic stages remarkable comeback; Overcomes two-set deficit to win against Djere

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    In an electrifying display of resilience, second seed Novak Djokovic mounted an extraordinary comeback during the US Open third round, battling against Laslo Djere to keep his dreams alive for a record-extending 24th major title. Djokovic's comeback saw him recover from a two-sets-to-love deficit for the eighth time in his illustrious career, ultimately outlasting his fellow countryman with a final scoreline of 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 after an intense battle that stretched for three hours and 45 minutes.

    Addressing the jubilant crowd, Djokovic expressed his appreciation for their unwavering support, acknowledging that the match was one of the toughest he had played in many years. The first 90 minutes of the contest had witnessed Djere's dominance in extended rallies, with fearless, heavy-hitting from the baseline, often catching Djokovic off balance. However, the Serbian star regrouped in the third set, raising his level and gradually regaining control of the match.

    A turning point emerged when Djokovic secured a crucial break at 1-0 in the third set after an exhilarating 26-shot rally, signaling his resurgence. Despite the final three sets appearing one-sided, Djere continued to challenge Djokovic under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic demonstrated his top-tier defense and earned key breaks, ultimately thwarting Djere's hopes of securing a career-defining victory.

    With the clock ticking past 1:30 a.m., Djokovic secured his place in the fourth round, overcoming a break point while serving for the match. Djokovic's remarkable comeback showcased his mental fortitude and determination, leaving both fans and players in awe of his exceptional performance.

    Also Read: US Open 2023: Andy Murray faces harsh reality check after decisive defeat; Hints at retirement

    Boasting a remarkable 41-5 match record this season, Djokovic remains a formidable force in the world of tennis. He has now improved to 2-0 in his head-to-head series against Djere and sets his sights on further glory in the US Open. His next challenge will be Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo, who has been in impressive form. Gojo recently secured a straight-set victory over Jiri Vesely and is making his maiden major fourth-round appearance. Djokovic's quest for a historic US Open title continues, and if he emerges victorious, he will become the oldest men's champion in the tournament's Open Era history.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
