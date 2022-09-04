Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2022: 'My best match in the tournament' - Nadal on drubbing Gasquet in Round 3

    Rafael Nadal continued his winning spree in the US Open 2022. In Round 3 on Saturday morning, he defeated Richard Gasquet in straight sets to enter the pre-quarters. The former rated this win as the best of the competition this term.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    Record 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain continued his winning streak in the ongoing US Open. On Saturday morning, he defeated Richard Gasquet of France in straight sets (6-0, 6-1, 7-5) to sail into the pre-quarters of the tournament. With this victory, the Spaniard maintained his unbeaten record over the Frenchman, 18-0 in ATP meetings. Although Nadal struggled in his second-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy, he seemed flawless in this tie. Following the success, the former four-time US Open champion termed it the best game of the competition so far this season.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    After the triumph, Nadal said during an on-court interview, "My best match in the tournament. Easy to say that because the other day was tough. But, yeah, important improvement. But I need to keep going. It's a good victory for me. Straight sets for the first time. The third set [happened to be] a challenge. He increased the level."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: US Open 2022 - Serena ousted by Tomljanovic in Round 3 as Twitter celebrates her illustrious career end

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "I went through some difficult moments. It's good that I went through that, and [I was] safe [during those] moments, with positive feelings. Happy to be in the fourth round, without a doubt," added Nadal. He will be up against Frances Tiafoe of the United States of America (USA), who defeated Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in straight sets (7-6[7], 6-4, 6-4).

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Second week against a great player like Frances, I need to be ready to play and to raise my level. I hope to be able to make that happen. I know it's the right moment to improve if I want to keep having chances to keep going in the tournament," Nadal concluded.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
