'Unfortunate not to be there' - Rafael Nadal after pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters 2023

Record 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is going through an injury right now, as he has been undergoing rehab of late. Following his exit in the 2023 Australian Open's second round, he underwent a series of tests and evaluations before revealing to the fans in January that he had suffered "a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle" on his left leg.

He has been undergoing rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy since then. Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, he sent out a fresh update on his rehab progress, stating that while he continues his rehab, he will not be able to participate in the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Masters this month, apologising to his fans in the United States of America (USA).

"Hola todos. It's been a while since I don't communicate with you. I took my time off and started rehab, gym, and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors. Getting ready to come back the in the best conditions. I am sad that I won't be able to compete at Indian Wells or Miami. Very sad not to be there. I'll miss all my US fans, but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing! 🙏💪🏻" Nadal documented.

Meanwhile, due to missing the events, he looks set to lose 600 points and would also be leaving the top ten of the ATP Singles Rankings for the first time since 2005. Fans were still behind the eighth-ranked Spaniard, his lowest ranking since 2017. They are backing him to focus and get fit for the upcoming clay season, including his French Open title defence in May.