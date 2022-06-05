Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory

World number one Iga Swiatek swept aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday.

French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek had a surprise spectator witnessing her showdown against Coco Gauff at the Roland Garros on Saturday. It was none other than compatriot and iconic Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski. And the 21-year-old's victory has left the Bayern Munich striker impressed.

On Saturday, Swiatek swept aside the American teenager 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years. Following her win, the newly crowned French Open women's champion had a handshake and a quick hug with Lewandowski after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team.

Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after discovering the Bayern Munich legend was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay.

"I didn't know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I'm happy about that because I would get so stressed," Swiatek told reporters.

"Well, I'm happy that he's here, honestly. I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow. He's been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he's going to come back. Yeah, I don't know. Just overwhelmed," she added.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski was all praise for the young tennis sensation. In an Instagram post, the iconic striker said, "What a match! Congratulations Iga, you did it! 💪🏻💪🏻 @iga.swiatek"

Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.

"Two years ago, winning this title was amazing. Honestly, I wouldn't expect it, ever. But this time, I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big," the Polish star added.

