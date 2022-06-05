'Stay Strong': French Open champion Swiatek sends message to war-torn Ukraine

World number one Iga Swiatek swept aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday.

World number one Iga Swiatek swept aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. Following this win, the Polish sensation urged war-torn Ukraine to 'stay strong' following the invasion by Russia.

Minutes after crushing the American, Swiatek, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colours pinned to her cap, said, "I would like to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong. The war is still there."

"Since my first speech in Doha (in February) basically, I was hoping when I am doing the next one, the situation will be better. But I still have hopes and try to support so thank you guys," said the 21-year-old amid roaring applause from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, had addressed the situation in Ukraine following her title win in Doha on February 26, two days after Russian troops had launched the invasion.

"Two years ago, winning this title was amazing. Honestly, I wouldn't expect it, ever. But this time, I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big," Swiatek added.

Also read: French Open 2022: Sacrifices made makes sense, says Nadal ahead finals against Ruud

Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.

The men's and women's tennis tours have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", but allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals.

In March, Poland granted temporary protection to an estimated 675,085 Ukrainians who fled the war. The Russian invasion has triggered Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War Two, as more than 6 million people fled Ukraine, a United Nations migration report said in May.

Also read: 'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak