French Open 2022: Sacrifices made makes sense, says Nadal ahead finals against Ruud

Rafael Nadal will become the oldest man to win the French Open title if he defeats Casper Ruud on Sunday at the Roland Garros.

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal aims to become the oldest man to win the French Open crown when he takes on Casper Ruud in the grand finale on Sunday at the Roland Garros. The 36-year-old will also hope to clinch his 14th title in Paris and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam in his career when he walks onto the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It's been 17 years since Nadal bagged his first French Open title. And the Spaniard is himself as surprised as anyone to have got this far in this year's tournament, especially after a chronic left foot injury that flared up again in Rome last month.

"Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the final and have a new foot," admitted Nadal, who has not hidden the brutal reality that every match he plays at Roland Garros may be his last.

Despite his fears, the 13-time French Open winner has been impressive and battled his way into Sunday's championship match against the Norweigian.

Nadal required five sets and more than four hours to defeat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16 before enduring another four hours to see off World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard's semi-finals clash against Alexander Zverev saw an unfortunate end with the German withdrawing after suffering an ankle injury. However, in that three-hour battle, Nadal showcased an impressive presence on the court, at one point coming out on top in a lung-busting 44-shot rally.

"I fought. I have done all the things possible to give myself another chance to play in the final of Roland Garros," Nadal remarked.

"All the sacrifices and all the things that I need to go through to try to keep playing really makes sense when you enjoy moments like I'm enjoying in this tournament," the Spanish ace added.

"As each round goes by, he is transformed into a new player," coach Carlos Moya added.

Nadal's record at the French Open now stands at 111 wins and just three losses. Djokovic was responsible for two of those defeats. He was only 19 when he won his first French Open in 2005. Victory on Sunday will make him the tournament's oldest champion, eclipsing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who took the title 50 years ago.

As for Nadal's opponent, World No. 8 Caspur Ruud has bagged seven of his eight career titles on clay and has won 66 matches on the surface since 2020 and played in nine finals. The 23-year-old is the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam final.

Ruud has been training at Nadal's academy in Manacor since 2018 alongside his father, Christian, a former top 40 player, and Spaniard Pedro Clar.

"Casper has a very good character to play tennis. He's very relaxed, humble. He's always in a positive mood about learning. I think in the academy we were able to help him a little bit during this period of time." Nadal said.

Ruud was just six years old when Nadal was first crowned French Open champion and described the Spaniard as his "idol".

"I could probably tell you all the finals and who he has played and who he has beaten, because I watched them all on TV. He's the greatest clay-court player of all time and one of the greatest all-around players." the Norwegian remarked.

Victory for Nadal will give him the Australian Open-French Open double in the same year for the first time. That would also put him halfway to a calendar Grand Slam, achieved only three times in history, the last of which was by Rod Laver in 1969.