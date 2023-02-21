Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic enters 377th week as world number one; equals Steffi Graf's record

    Novak Djokovic seems unstoppable as he dominates at the top of the ATP Singles Rankings. While he is in his 377th week at the top, he has levelled himself with Steffi Graf.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia continues his dominance in tennis, no matter how regularly or irregularly he plays. Having won the Australian Open for the record-extending tenth time last month, he propelled himself to the top of the ATP Singles Rankings again. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he entered into his 377th-week reign at the rankings' summit, while he has drawn level to the feat attained by legendary former great Steffi Graf.

    Djokovic already holds the record for being the man to be the world number one for the most weeks, having surpassed legendary former great Roger Federer of Switzerland at 310 weeks in March 2021. The Serbian also looks set to break Graf's record next week, as he is currently on 7,070 points, which is 590 better than Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who won the Argentina Open on Sunday.

    ALSO READ: 'What made me that aggressive and that mindset was not having a fear of losing' - Sania Mirza

    Graf had reached the pinnacle of the Women's Singles Rankings for the first time in 1987 and finished her illustrious career with 22 Grand Slam titles, a record Djokovic shares with her, while she is the only tennis player in history to have completed the singles Golden Slam. As for the Serbian, he attained the world number-one ranking for the first time in 2011.

    Djokovic's most successive run as the world number one was 122 weeks, between July 2014-November 2016, behind Roger Federer (237 weeks), Jimmy Connors (160) and Ivan Lendl (157). The Serbian would next be in action during the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships (ATP 500 event) on February 27.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
