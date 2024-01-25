Australian Open 2024: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to secure final spot
In the thrilling Australian Open semi-finals, Sabalenka secures a victory against Gauff.
In a gripping showdown at the Australian Open 2024, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her prowess by defeating Coco Gauff and securing a coveted spot in the women's singles final. The victory marks Sabalenka's determined journey to retain her championship title, setting the stage for an exhilarating final clash in this year's Grand Slam event.