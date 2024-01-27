Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I'm at level 43, not age 43': Rohan Bopanna after lifting Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title (WATCH)

    Rohan Bopanna secures a historic victory at the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles, becoming the oldest Grand Slam winner at "level 43." Bopanna expresses gratitude and reflects on his journey, debunking age stereotypes in a post-match celebration.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

    Bopanna's triumph at 43 establishes him as the oldest man ever to win a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2024, with Martina Navratilova holding the overall record for the oldest Grand Slam winner, achieved in the 2003 Wimbledon mixed doubles alongside Indian Leander Paes. Additionally, this victory marks Bopanna's maiden Australian Open title and his second Grand Slam title following a French Open mixed doubles triumph in 2017.

    It is the post-match presentation ceremony and Ebden speaks first after the Italians. "I want to thank Rohan. At 43, he is winning his first Grand Slam title. What a warrior. Thanks to his team. Thanks to my wife Kim and my team. It has been an honour to win this title in front of my home crowd," he said.

    "I’d like to congratulate Bole and Vava for the tournament they have had. You definitely got to know how old I am at thanks to Mat. But I’d like to say that I am at level 43. I am very lucky to have a fantastic Aussie partner. I feel happy to have won my first men’s doubles Grand Slam title. Tennis is such a great teacher and no one if better than Scot who has been with me for over a decade. It hasn’t been easy but thank you for staying with me. Thank you to Rebecca, my physio, who keeps me moving. My in-laws are here tonight. They were here last time when I won the mixed doubles title. I don’t know why they don’t come to my matches often. Thank you to my lovely wife Supriya and my daughter Tritha. A few years ago, I sent her a video saying I am calling it quits because I hadn’t won a match in five months. I am glad I did not then," he said.

    Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka secures back-to-back titles with dominant win over Zheng in the final

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
