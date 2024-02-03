Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Davis Cup: Ramkumar and Balaji secure India 2-0 lead in historic clash against Pakistan in Islamabad (WATCH)

    On the opening day of the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, India successfully countered Pakistan's challenge, securing a commanding 2-0 lead. Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji demonstrated resilience and skill in the high-pressure contest, held in Islamabad on Saturday.

    tennis Davis Cup: Ramkumar and Balaji secure India 2-0 lead in historic Davis Cup tie against Pakistan (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    India took a commanding 2-0 lead over Pakistan on the opening day of the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie in Islamabad on Saturday. Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji showcased remarkable performances under pressure to secure victories in their respective matches. Despite a spirited effort from Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi in the singles, who fought valiantly in a closely contested match, he succumbed to a hamstring injury in the third set due to the intense conditions, preventing a dramatic conclusion to the match.

    Ramkumar's exceptional serving was a standout feature of the match, coupled with his improved returns in the second set, allowing him to clinch victory with a scoreline of 6-7 (3) 7-6 (4), 6-0. In contrast, 43-year-old Aisam struggled with his serve, committing 10 double faults throughout the match.

    Ramkumar's dominance stemmed from his powerful serves and strategic gameplay, evident in his ability to win nine games at love, keeping the points brief and precise. His performance underscored the significance of strong serving and calculated play in determining the match's outcome.

    Despite trailing by a set, Ramkumar managed to escape a difficult situation when he faced a 15-40 deficit in game eight of the second set. From that point on, he seized control of the match, ultimately securing victory with an impressive tally of 20 aces.

    In the rain-interrupted second singles match, Balaji, known for his expertise in doubles, faced a challenge from Aqeel Khan. However, the Indian emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-3.

    Throughout the match, Balaji demonstrated his command, breaking Aqeel's serve once in each set. His agility, powerful serves, and adept use of drop shots all contributed to his comfortable win in the end.

    India is now just one win away from advancing to the World Group I following their strong performance. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will have the opportunity to secure the tie on Sunday as they face Muzammil Murtaza and Barkat Ullah in the third match.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 5:33 PM IST
