Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian Open 2024: 'Oldest World No.1' Rohan Bopanna makes history; enters men's doubles final with Matthew

    In a historic feat, Rohan Bopanna, the oldest World No. 1, and partner Matthew Ebden secure a place in the Australian Open doubles finals, showcasing their prowess on the Grand Slam stage.

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: 'Oldest World No.1' Rohan Bopanna makes history; enters men's doubles final with Matthew Ebden osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden have earned a spot in the Australian Open doubles finals, displaying their excellence on the prestigious Grand Slam platform. 

    Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden secure a spot in their inaugural Australian Open final with a hard-fought victory in the semi-finals. The duo, now the top-ranked men's doubles pair, triumphed over ZZ Zhang and Tomas Machac at the Rod Laver Arena, overcoming a challenging encounter to progress to the 2024 Australian Open final.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestling 'I was misquoted': Indian boxing legend Mary Kom clarifies she hasn't retired yet osf

    'I was misquoted': Indian boxing legend Mary Kom clarifies she hasn't retired yet

    Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot osf

    Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot

    Tennis Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open osf

    Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open

    Question related to Virat Kohli's milestone in Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam goes viral snt

    Question related to Virat Kohli's milestone in Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ends policy address in one minute on first day of budget session rkn

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ends policy address in one minute on first day of budget session

    Ram Lalla idol sculptor returns from Ayodhya to hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport vkp

    Ram Lalla idol sculptor returns from Ayodhya to hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport

    National Tourism Day 2024: 7 historical places you must visit in India ATG

    National Tourism Day 2024: 7 historical places you must visit in India

    Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and others RBA

    Malaikottai Vaaliban LEAKED: Mohanlal's film on Tamilrockers

    VD18 Varun Dhawan starrer Atlee directorial to be titled 'Baby John'? Here's what we know ATG

    VD18: Varun Dhawan starrer Atlee directorial to be titled 'Baby John'? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon