Australian Open 2024: 'Oldest World No.1' Rohan Bopanna makes history; enters men's doubles final with Matthew

In a historic feat, Rohan Bopanna, the oldest World No. 1, and partner Matthew Ebden secure a place in the Australian Open doubles finals, showcasing their prowess on the Grand Slam stage.

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden have earned a spot in the Australian Open doubles finals, displaying their excellence on the prestigious Grand Slam platform.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden secure a spot in their inaugural Australian Open final with a hard-fought victory in the semi-finals. The duo, now the top-ranked men's doubles pair, triumphed over ZZ Zhang and Tomas Machac at the Rod Laver Arena, overcoming a challenging encounter to progress to the 2024 Australian Open final.

more to follow...