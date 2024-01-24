Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open

A controversy unfolds at the Australian Open as the Ukrainian Tennis Federation disapproves of junior player Yelyzaveta Kotliar for shaking hands with a Russian opponent, defying the federation's stance amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The Ukrainian Tennis Federation expressed discontent over a video showing Ukrainian junior Yelyzaveta Kotliar shaking hands with her Russian opponent, Vlada Mincheva, at the Australian Open. The Federation labeled it an "unpleasant incident," emphasising its stance that Ukrainian players should refrain from handshakes with representatives of aggressor countries. Kotliar, 16, expressed deep regret, acknowledging her mistake, and pledged to avoid a recurrence.

Her father, Konstantin Kotliar, attributed the lapse to her lack of experience in major tournaments and clarified that she did not grasp the opponent's nationality in the emotionally charged moment. Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska defended Kotliar, emphasising the complexity of the situation and her allegiance to Ukraine. Lesia Tsurenko, a Ukrainian player, reiterated that the handshake snub was a protest against Russia, underscoring the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Our leading players have been informed about this and support this position," it added in a statement, calling Kotliar's action "a mistake".

Kotliar's father, Konstantin Kotliar, said his daughter was not thinking clearly in a pressure situation.

"She is only 16 years old and has no real experience of appearing in major competitions like Grand Slam tournaments, the pinnacle of both professional and youth tennis," he said in statement on her behalf.

"She performed a post-match ritual, shook the hand of the opponent, did not understand that behind the net was a representative of the country who attacked our homeland.

"It was definitely a mistake that she is deeply sorry (for) and assures that she will never allow anything like this again."

"You know, Ukrainians, we have our position," said the 23-year-old, who came through qualifying in Melbourne.

"We are not shaking hands. But I think she's still a little bit young, not so experienced. It can happen with everyone, you know.

"I cannot judge her because I don't know what was in her head. So did she make this on purpose or not on purpose? I don't know. But I'm sure that she stands by Ukraine, and I'm sure that she just got too emotional and confused."

Earlier in the tournament, Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, the 28th seed in the women's main draw, said the handshake snub had become part of the players' protest against Russia.

"This is another reminder that there is a war in my country. If you can just imagine (being) in my place or any other Ukrainian you would not have this question," she said.

"This is the right thing to do and I do this for Ukraine."

