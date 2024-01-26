Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian Open 2024: Medvedev beats Zverev with remarkable comeback; books final showdown against Sinner

    In a thrilling match, Daniil Medvedev stages a remarkable comeback against Zverev at the Australian Open 2024, securing a spot in the final showdown against Jannik Sinner.

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Medvedev beat Zverev with remarkable comeback; books final showdown against Sinner osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    In an exhilarating semi-final at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev mounts an impressive comeback against Zverev in the Australian Open 2024, securing his place in the final face-off against Jannik Sinner.

    More to follow...

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 6:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2 osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza snt

    Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza

    football Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH) snt

    Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH)

    cricket Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India osf

    Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border resonates with nationalistic zeal (WATCH) AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border resonates with nationalistic zeal (WATCH)

    BREAKING: The top UN court says it will not throw out a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza avv

    Top UN court orders Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza; report back in 1 month

    UN Human Rights chief raises concerns after 'torturous' legal Nitrogen gas execution of a US prisoner avv

    UN Human Rights chief raises concerns after 'torturous' legal Nitrogen gas execution of a US prisoner

    Cricket IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2 osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat as India build a dominant lead on Day 2

    SPOTTED Parineeti Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor; celebs elevate style ATG

    SPOTTED: Parineeti Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor; celebs elevate style

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon