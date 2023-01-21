Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2023: 'Did not know if I was going to prevail' - Djokovic after battling past Dimitrov

    Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic had to dig deep as he battled past Grigor Dimitrov to win his third-round match and move into the pre-quarters. However, he admitted that he was still determining triumphing in the contest.

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Did not know if I was going to prevail - Novak Djokovic after battling past Grigor Dimitrov-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Record nine-time former Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia was again put into a test as he faced off against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the third round of the 2023 AO on Saturday. Struggling with his hamstring since winning the Adelaide International a couple of weeks back, he was given a tough competition and physically challenged, as the Bulgarian looked to take advantage of it. However, the Serbian dug deep to develop a straight-set 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4 conquest to move in the pre-quarters. In the meantime, Djokovic was satisfied with the win, crediting Dimitrov for coming up with his A-game, while he also expressed that he doubted himself of emerging victorious.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour)

    "Every point and game mattered. The turning point for both players was right from the start. Making an early break was important. I didn't know how I was going to feel physically. I was going up and down. Grigor is someone that I truly admire and respect. He is one of my best friends on Tour. We go back a long time. He is one of the most talented players you will see. He is such a great athlete," Djokovic stated following the success.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2023 - Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud

    "I thought a double break in the third would be enough, but he was locked in. Until the very last shot, I did not know if I would prevail. It was an incredible battle. Three sets, over three hours. Let's rest up and prepare for the next one," concluded Djokovic.

    Djokovic has extended his lead over Dimitrov 10-1 in the ATP head-to-head encounters. The former would be facing local favourite Alex de Minaur on Monday. While the Serbian is chasing his record-extending 10th AO title and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam championship, he would also become once again become the world number one if he emerges triumphant with the title next Sunday.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Serie A 2022-23: Injustice for fans - Juventus looks to appeal 15-point deduction for capital gain violation-ayh

    Serie A 2022-23: 'Injustice for fans' - Juventus looks to appeal 15-point deduction for capital gain violation

    Will MS Dhoni play in South Africa SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL Indian Premier League logo-ayh

    Will MS Dhoni play in SA20? Graeme Smith opens up on franchises using IPL logo

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rohit's long wait for toss decision has fans laughing as Raipur makes international debut

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Raipur/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down

    Recent Stories

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walks out of jail 2nd parole in 3 months gcw

    Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walks out of jail; 2nd parole in 3 months

    Shah Rukh Khan's comic comeback to fans; says, 'Pathaan kick karne aaya hai, kiss nahi' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's comic comeback to fans; says, 'Pathaan kick karne aaya hai, kiss nahi'

    wrestling WFI rejects allegations against its chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    WFI rejects allegations against its chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India prices start at Rs 6 crore know all about it gcw

    Bentley Bentayga EWB launched in India, prices start at Rs 6 crore

    football Dani Alves arrested in Barcelona for sexual assault allegation; Pumas UNAM terminates contract-ayh

    Dani Alves arrested in Barcelona for sexual assault allegation; Pumas UNAM terminates contract

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon