Australian Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller; to face Nadal in semis

Italy's Matteo Berrettini outlasted France's Gael Monfils in an energy-sapping 5-setter during their Australian Open 2022 quarter-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena. Berrettini secured a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over the Frenchman in a clash that saw the Italian make an incredible comeback after he appeared to be cruising at one point. With this win, the 25-year-old becomes the first Italian to reach an Australian Open semi, though he notes that Jannik Sinner will probably become the second tomorrow.

Berrettini will now face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Earlier today, Nadal rallied past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Following the emphatic victory, Berrettini said in an on-court interview that he thought he had Monfils in the third but found himself in the fifth. "I really fought hard, and I put everything in the court, and I am really happy," the Italian stated.

During the on-court interview, Berrettini joined Daniil Medvedev in criticising the actions of some of the spectators at Rod Laver Arena after his match. "Some of them are not really tennis fans," the Italian lamented with a grim face.

When asked about facing World No. 6 Rafael Nadal in the semis two days from now, Berrettini said that he is sure the fight against the Spaniard will be a great one. "Nadal played five sets today, and he needs to rest as well. He may be a little older, but he is more experienced in winning titles," the Italian added.

Talking about Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas' clash tomorrow, the Italian said that he is really good friends with both of them and will definitely watch the game. "This is a great tournament and one of the best in the world, so there is really nothing else I have to do. I am going to watch it," Berrettini concluded.

