  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller; to face Nadal in semis

    Italy's Matteo Berrettini outlasted France's Gael Monfils in an energy-sapping 5-setter to book a berth in the Australian Open 2022 semi-finals.

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Matteo Berrettini rallies past Gael Monfils in 5-set thriller to face Nadal in semis
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Italy's Matteo Berrettini outlasted France's Gael Monfils in an energy-sapping 5-setter during their Australian Open 2022 quarter-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena. Berrettini secured a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over the Frenchman in a clash that saw the Italian make an incredible comeback after he appeared to be cruising at one point. With this win, the 25-year-old becomes the first Italian to reach an Australian Open semi, though he notes that Jannik Sinner will probably become the second tomorrow.

    Berrettini will now face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Earlier today, Nadal rallied past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win.

    Following the emphatic victory, Berrettini said in an on-court interview that he thought he had Monfils in the third but found himself in the fifth. "I really fought hard, and I put everything in the court, and I am really happy," the Italian stated.

    During the on-court interview, Berrettini joined Daniil Medvedev in criticising the actions of some of the spectators at Rod Laver Arena after his match. "Some of them are not really tennis fans," the Italian lamented with a grim face.

    When asked about facing World No. 6 Rafael Nadal in the semis two days from now, Berrettini said that he is sure the fight against the Spaniard will be a great one. "Nadal played five sets today, and he needs to rest as well. He may be a little older, but he is more experienced in winning titles," the Italian added.

    Talking about Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas' clash tomorrow, the Italian said that he is really good friends with both of them and will definitely watch the game. "This is a great tournament and one of the best in the world, so there is really nothing else I have to do. I am going to watch it," Berrettini concluded.

    Also read: Sania Mirza exits Australian Open 2022: Look at Indian tennis ace's top moments in the Grand Slam

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 7:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Juventus agree 75 million euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers Report

    Juventus agree 75 mn euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers: Report

    football Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision Report

    Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision: Report

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

    Recent Stories

    Fit India Quiz result: Uttar Pradesh students top preliminary rounds

    Fit India Quiz result: Uttar Pradesh students top preliminary rounds

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives

    Republic Day 2022 President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of 73rd Republic Day gcw

    Republic Day 2022: President Kovind addresses nation, says 'we must remain alert, never let guard down'

    Unilever to lay off 1500 employees as part of restructuring drive gcw

    Unilever to lay off 1,500 employees as part of restructuring drive

    football Juventus agree 75 million euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers Report

    Juventus agree 75 mn euros Dusan Vlahovic transfer as Fiorentina star slips through Arsenal's fingers: Report

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon