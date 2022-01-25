  • Facebook
    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment

    Rafael Nadal has beaten Denis Shapovalov in a five-set thriller during the Australian Open 2022 quarters. He has managed to qualify for the semis for the seventh time at the tournament.

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment
    It turned out to be an absolute thriller. On Monday, Rafael Nadal of Spain survived a stern test from Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the quarterfinal of the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne. In a five-set marathon cum thriller, the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, as he has qualified for the semis for the seventh time in the tournament.

    More to follow....

