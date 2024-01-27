Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion; lifts Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title with Ebden

Rohan Bopanna and Edben demonstrate exceptional doubles prowess, clinching the Australian Open 2024 title with a resounding triumph over Bolelli and Vavassori in an exhilarating final.

After advancing to the final of the 2023 US Open, Bopanna & Ebden, seeded second, entered the opening Grand Slam of 2024. While Bolelli and Vavassori, unseeded, overcame the eighth-seeded German pair Kevin Kraweitz and Tim Pütz in the quarterfinals.

The initial set of the final was fiercely contested, enduring almost an hour. With both pairs holding their service games, the score was deadlocked at 6-6. In the tiebreak, the seasoned Bopanna and Ebden showcased their expertise, winning 7-0 to seize the initial advantage.

The second set remained level at 5-5 before Bopanna & Ebden secured their first break of the match, allowing Ebden to serve for the title. The duo closed out the pivotal game with precision, securing a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory.

Bopanna's triumph at 43 establishes him as the oldest man ever to win a Grand Slam title, with Martina Navratilova holding the overall record for the oldest Grand Slam winner, achieved in the 2003 Wimbledon mixed doubles alongside Indian Leander Paes. Additionally, this victory marks Bopanna's maiden Australian Open title and his second Grand Slam title following a French Open mixed doubles triumph in 2017.

