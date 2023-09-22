Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MotoGP Bharat at BIC: Date, time, buy tickets, where to watch live and more

    Get ready for the excitement as India hosts its first-ever MotoGP race, the Grand Prix of Bharat, at the renowned Buddh International Circuit. With motorcycles and equipment arriving and fans eagerly grabbing tickets, the stage is set for a thrilling motorsports weekend from September 22 to 24. Discover all you need to know about this historic event, from ticket prices to live telecast details and the challenging circuit itself.

    Sports MotoGP Bharat at BIC: Date, time, buy tickets, where to watch live and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    India's inaugural MotoGP race, known as the Grand Prix of Bharat, is poised to captivate motorsports enthusiasts this weekend. As the anticipation builds, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, near Delhi, has been abuzz with activity, as the first shipment of motorcycles and equipment arrived at the venue last week. This marks a significant moment in India's motorsports history, as the country hosts its maiden MotoGP event at the illustrious BIC, following the three Formula 1 races that graced the circuit between 2011 and 2013.

    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Dates, Time, and Venue
    The exhilarating MotoGP action is scheduled to unfold at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24, promising a weekend of high-speed thrills and racing excellence.

    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Tickets and Prices
    Tickets for the MotoGP Bharat 2023 are currently available on BookMyShow, catering to a range of budgets. Prices vary from Rs 800 to Rs 1,80,000, offering fans diverse options to experience the event firsthand. It's worth noting that tickets priced at Rs 800 and Rs 10,000 have already been sold out, highlighting the immense popularity of the event. These tickets grant attendees access to all three days of the MotoGP extravaganza.

    MotoGP Bharat 2023: Live Telecast and Streaming
    For those unable to witness the action at the circuit, the high-octane racing will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. Additionally, MotoGP Bharat 2023 can be streamed live on Jio Cinema, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of the intense competition.

    MotoGP Bharat 2023: About BIC
    The Buddh International Circuit is a world-class racing venue known for its challenging layout and exciting races. With a total length of 4.96 kilometers (3.08 miles) and a width of 12 meters (39.37 feet), it offers a formidable test for riders. The circuit features eight right corners, five left corners, and boasts the longest straight at 1,006 meters (3300.53 feet), making it a thrilling battleground for MotoGP's top talents.

    As the Grand Prix of Bharat prepares to make its mark on the Indian motorsports scene, fans and participants alike eagerly await the action-packed weekend that lies ahead, promising to be a historic moment for MotoGP in India.

    Also Read: Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH snt

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion

    Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC snt

    Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC

    Tennis Maria Sharapova stages a comeback on the court for Pickleball Slam 2 osf

    Maria Sharapova stages a comeback on the court for Pickleball Slam 2

    Recent Stories

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH snt

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice gcw

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada, Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who came to garland him

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who garlanded him (WATCH)

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check anr eai

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon