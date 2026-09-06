South Africa produced an all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the tri-series final. Jordan Hermann's blistering fifty powered SA to 205/5. Captain Bjorn Fortuin then starred with the ball, taking 3/24 to seal the victory.

South Africa produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the tri-series final at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, despite missing key players due to injuries.

South Africa's Dominant Batting Display

After winning the toss, South Africa captain Bjorn Fortuin opted to bat first, and his side posted a strong total of 205/5. Openers Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann provided an explosive start after Lhuan-dre Pretorius was ruled out due to a niggle. Hermann led the charge with a blistering maiden T20I half-century, reaching the milestone in just 24 balls. South Africa raced to 67/0 at the end of the powerplay, with Zimbabwe's bowlers struggling to contain the aggressive batting.

Zimbabwe finally got their breakthrough in the eighth over when Newman Nyamhuri dismissed Esterhuizen for 32, ending an 84-run opening stand. Hermann soon followed after being dismissed by Brad Evans off a spectacular catch from Ryan Burl. South Africa, however, continued their momentum through Dewald Brevis and Rubin Hermann, who added crucial runs in the middle overs. Brevis, who had started the tournament with back-to-back scores of 75, scored 32 before Evans dismissed him in the 17th over. Nyamhuri removed Rubin Hermann for 27 in the following over, but South Africa's lower order helped them reach a competitive 205/5.

Zimbabwe's Bowling Efforts

For Zimbabwe, Evans and Nyamhuri claimed two wickets each, while Blessing Muzarabani was the most economical bowler, conceding 25 runs in his four overs.

Zimbabwe's Chase Falters Early

Zimbabwe's chase suffered an early setback as Ben Curran was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Eathan Bosch. South Africa's pace attack continued to dominate, with Bosch and Duan Jansen reducing Zimbabwe to four wickets down inside the first five overs. Captain Sikandar Raza received a reprieve after being caught off a no-ball, but Zimbabwe faced a steep challenge, needing 160 runs from 84 balls after the powerplay.

South Africa's spinners further tightened their grip, with Fortuin dismissing Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Sikandar Raza to finish with impressive figures of 3/24.

Late Resistance from Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe showed fighting spirit through Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu, who added 52 runs for the ninth wicket. Matigimu was eventually dismissed by Kwena Maphaka, but Evans continued his resistance and completed his maiden T20I fifty with a six. Zimbabwe's innings ended in the 18th over, with Eathan Bosch (2/22) and Duan Jansen (3/38) also making key contributions as South Africa secured a comprehensive victory.

Tri-Series Serves as World Cup Preparation

The tri-series, featuring the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 co-hosts — South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia — saw competitive cricket, with each team winning at least one match. South Africa began the tournament with a defeat against Namibia but bounced back strongly by defeating Zimbabwe twice to reach the final. Zimbabwe also stayed in contention after overcoming Namibia before eventually finishing runners-up. The series served as an important preparation event ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, with the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek set to host matches during the tournament. (ANI)