    'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq

    Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq expresses concerns over Pakistan's ability to overcome India's dominance in the upcoming T20 World Cup clash, citing a psychological barrier.

    cricket IPL 2024: 'Pakistan faces mental block against India in World Cups' says Misbah-ul-Haq osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

    Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan will struggle to defeat India in the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a psychological barrier when facing their arch-rivals in ICC events.

    The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for June 9 in New York during the T20 World Cup commencing on June 1 in the Americas. India has only lost to Pakistan once (in 2021) in seven T20 World Cup encounters.

    Referring to Pakistan's difficulty in overcoming India in World Cups, Misbah stated, "There seems to be a jinx or mental block when Pakistan faces India in ICC events. Breaking this barrier will require significant effort, especially against India's skilled team boasting a formidable bowling attack and two quality spinners."

    He emphasised India's strength in fast bowlers like Bumrah, Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, noting the team's overall improvement. Misbah also highlighted the mental aspect of the game, citing Australia's ability to handle pressure effectively.

    Regarding Virat Kohli's impact, Misbah acknowledged the Indian captain's prowess and ability to perform under pressure, dismissing concerns over his IPL strike rate.

    Reflecting on the 2007 T20 World Cup final, where Misbah's ill-fated scoop shot led to Pakistan's defeat, he credited the tournament for popularising T20 cricket globally.

    Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed Misbah's sentiments, stressing the importance of teamwork for India's success in the tournament. He advised viewing the World Cup as an extension of the IPL, considering the players' fatigue from the rigorous tournament.

    Despite the challenges, Harbhajan emphasised the need for mental strength and team cohesion for India's victory, refraining from speculation on pitch conditions.

    Former India pacer S Sreesanth highlighted India's bowling strength, particularly the spin department, and emphasised the team's potent batting lineup for the upcoming tournament.

    Also Read: Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
