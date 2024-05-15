Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide

According to sources, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) is expected to launch an independent investigation into the incident, given that it involves a jawan responsible for VVIP security.

A State Reserve Police Force jawan attached to cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar's security detail allegedly shot himself at his residence in Jamner town, as per an official statement today. The individual in question has been identified as Prakash Kapde, who had reportedly taken a short break to visit his ancestral home.

Kapde, aged 39, reportedly used his service firearm to shoot himself in the neck. He leaves behind his elderly parents, wife, two young children, a brother, and other family members.

Senior Police Inspector Kiran Shinde of Jamner Police Station stated that the incident occurred around 1:30 am at the victim's residence. The exact motives behind the apparent suicide are under investigation.

"While initial inquiries suggest personal reasons may have led to this tragic act, we are awaiting further details from the investigation," Mr. Shinde cautiously informed news agency IANS.

