Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide

    A jawan assigned to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's VVIP security reportedly shot himself in Jamner town, sparking a tragic incident.

    Cricket Shockwaves: Jawan in Sachin Tendulkar's security allegedly commits suicide osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    According to sources, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) is expected to launch an independent investigation into the incident, given that it involves a jawan responsible for VVIP security.

    A State Reserve Police Force jawan attached to cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar's security detail allegedly shot himself at his residence in Jamner town, as per an official statement today. The individual in question has been identified as Prakash Kapde, who had reportedly taken a short break to visit his ancestral home.

    Kapde, aged 39, reportedly used his service firearm to shoot himself in the neck. He leaves behind his elderly parents, wife, two young children, a brother, and other family members.

    Senior Police Inspector Kiran Shinde of Jamner Police Station stated that the incident occurred around 1:30 am at the victim's residence. The exact motives behind the apparent suicide are under investigation.

    "While initial inquiries suggest personal reasons may have led to this tragic act, we are awaiting further details from the investigation," Mr. Shinde cautiously informed news agency IANS.

    Also Read: From Pitch to Palate: Explore the culinary adventures of Indian cricketers

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer osf

    IPL 2024: LSG struggle to capitalise on powerplays, admits head coach Justin Langer

    cricket IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir stands up for Hardik Pandya amid captaincy criticism osf

    IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir stands up for Hardik Pandya amid captaincy criticism

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's path to semi-final in Guyana hinges on knockout success osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's path to semi-final in Guyana hinges on knockout success

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals keep playoff dreams alive with victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals keep playoff dreams alive with victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    Recent Stories

    Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH) AJR

    'Waibhav remains alive in our hearts': Family mourns ex-Indian Army officer's death in Gaza (WATCH)

    Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation anr

    Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation

    cricket IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul meet again after loss against DC (WATCH)

    Mark Zuckerberg turns 40: Facebook CEO shares UNSEEN pictures from his birthday celebrations Bill gates included (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg turns 40: Facebook CEO shares UNSEEN pictures from his birthday celebrations (SEE PHOTOS)

    London horror caught on camera: 66-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in broad daylight (WATCH) snt

    London horror caught on camera: 66-year-old Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in broad daylight (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon