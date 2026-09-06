Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage created history by becoming the first Sri Lankan to win a Diamond League title. The 23-year-old javelin thrower recorded a best effort of 89.04m to win the final in Brussels, capping off a sensational season.

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage capped off a sensational season by winning the men’s javelin throw title at the 2026 Diamond League final in Brussels on Saturday, becoming the first Sri Lankan athlete to win the prestigious title, as per Olympics.com.

The 23-year-old from Sri Lanka recorded a best effort of 89.04m in the third round at King Baudouin Stadium, finishing ahead of Poland’s Dawid Wegner, who posted a personal best of 87.47m.

Pathirage on Historic Win

Pathirage expressed his happiness at winning a major competition while representing Sri Lanka. "I'm truly very happy about that. Coming from a small country like Sri Lanka, winning a major meet like this," he said, as quoted by Olympics.com.

Rumesh said difficult and cold weather conditions prevented him from producing a longer throw. "Honestly, I couldn't get a big throw today because the weather conditions were quite difficult - it was very cold... so that's why I couldn't reach a big distance," Rumesh explained.

How the Competition Unfolded

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, a former Olympic champion, secured third place with a season-best throw of 83.99m, while Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters finished fourth with 83.70m.

Rumesh Tharanga made a relatively quiet start by his usual standards, recording 80.42m with his opening attempt before throwing 79.73m on his second. Walcott set the early pace with an 83.99m effort in the opening round before Wegner surged into the lead with a personal-best throw of 87.47m in the third round.

Rumesh responded later in the same round with a stunning 89.04m effort, reclaiming the lead and securing the title with a throw that remained unmatched for the rest of the competition.

Rumesh followed his winning throw with efforts of 85.96m and 85.76m before fouling his final attempt. Wegner could not better his third-round mark, allowing Tharanga to secure the title by a winning margin of 1.57m.

Walcott held on to third place despite Peters improving to 83.70m with his fifth attempt, with just 29cm separating the two Caribbean athletes in the fight for the final podium spot.

Kenya’s former world champion Julius Yego finished fifth with a best throw of 76.79m, while Belgium’s Timothy Herman and American Curtis Thompson took sixth and seventh place with efforts of 71.79m and 69.52m, respectively.

India’s Neeraj Chopra did not feature in the Diamond League Final after withdrawing from the competition last week due to injury.

A Breakthrough Season

The victory capped a remarkable Diamond League campaign for Rumesh Tharanga, who entered the Final as the circuit leader following a series of impressive performances throughout the season.

His standout performance came at the Rome Diamond League in June, where he produced a Sri Lankan national record and world-leading throw of 92.62m. The Diamond League title adds to the Commonwealth Games gold medal Tharanga secured earlier this season, capping a breakthrough year for the Sri Lankan athlete.

Diamond League final 2026 men’s javelin throw results

Rumesh Tharanga - 89.04m Dawid Wegner - 87.47m (PB) Keshorn Walcott - 83.99m (SB) Anderson Peters - 83.70m Julius Yego - 76.79m Timothy Herman - 71.79m Curtis Thompson - 69.52m. (ANI)