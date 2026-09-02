Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has reportedly developed a fever ahead of the final Test against England, adding to the team's woes. This setback occurs amidst a major team shake-up and back-to-back series losses, sparking a wave of social media trolling from fans who question his fitness and leadership.

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has reportedly developed a fever ahead of the third and final Test of the ongoing series at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which will begin on September 9. Pakistan have already lost the series after crushing back-to-back defeats at Headingley and Lord’s, leaving them trailing 0-2.

The Pakistan camp is facing a turbulent time after seven players, including senior players like Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Salman Ali Agha, and two coaches, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling consultant Umar Gul, were sent back home in a major mid-series shake-up following two consecutive losses.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also sought an explanation from the selectors over the selection of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq for the England Test series. Amid the PCB shake-up chaos, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the selection committee, adding to the growing uncertainty surrounding the team ahead of the crucial Edgbaston Test.

Also Read: Ex-Pakistan players slam PCB's 'gimmick' after massive squad changes

Babar Azam Develops Fever Ahead of Edgbaston Test

As Pakistan cricket has found itself in chaotic scenes ahead of the crucial third and final Test of the series against England, the team has been dealt another unexpected blow with captain Babar Azam falling ill.

According to a report by Geo News, Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema stated that the star batter informed him of his condition, but he was quick to downplay any major concerns, stating that Babar’s condition was not considered serious and that he was expected to recover ahead of the third Test.

“There was no need to panic or be concerned,” Cheema told Geo News.

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Babar Azam was ruled out of the opening Test at Headingley due to an untimely finger injury, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as Pakistan suffered a crushing innings defeat before returning to lead a struggling side in the second Test at Lord's.

In the Lord’s Test, the 32-year-old registered scores of 8 and 6, further compounding his struggles with the bat and increasing the pressure on his shoulders as the team prepares for the final fixture of the tour.

‘Archerophobia’: Fans Troll Babar Azam After Reported Fever

Babar Azam’s reported fever ahead of the final Test at Edgbaston has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with Pakistan cricket fans and enthusiasts mocking the captain over his latest setback while questioning his availability and future with the team.

Taking to their X handles, many fans brutally mocked Babar Azam over his reported illness, with some calling it ‘Archerophobia’ and joking that Jofra Archer’s bouncer in the Lord’s Test had sent his body temperature soaring. Others questioned his place in the team and suggested that he should consider retirement.

Some fans also questioned Babar’s decision to remain in the team, with one user sarcastically suggesting that his reported illness was an excuse to avoid responsibility. Others aimed the Pakistan Cricket Board, expressing frustration over the continued chaos surrounding the team ahead of the third Test.

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Having already lost the series, Pakistan will look to salvage their pride amid chaotic scenes off the field and put up a stronger fight in the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston.

It remains to be seen whether Babar Azam will be fully fit to take his place in the playing XI, or if the team management will be forced to look at alternative leadership options as they attempt to avoid a clean sweep.

Also Read: Pak team shake-up: Aaqib Javed defends, hints action vs Imam