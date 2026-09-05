Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off an Anti-Drug and Wellness Walkathon, appealing for collective efforts for a drug-free India. He expressed concern over cross-border drug trafficking and felicitated athletes who backed the initiative.

Governor Calls for Collective Action Against Drug Menace

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday flagged off an Anti-Drug and Wellness Walkathon at Sukhna Lake and appealed to people to join the fight against drug abuse, saying collective efforts are needed to build a drug-free India.

Addressing reporters, Kataria said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India can be achieved with public participation and awareness. "The Prime Minister envisions a drug-free India. Having visited Chandigarh, a region belonging to the Gurus and a land of brave people, I know that fighting against any form of evil is inherent to their nature," he said.

The Governor highlighted Punjab's contribution to the nation's defence and security, saying the state has made significant sacrifices since the pre-independence era. He expressed concern over the flow of illegal drugs into the region and said such activities often require support from people within the system.

"I believe that from the pre-independence era to the present day, Punjab has made the highest number of sacrifices for the defence and security of the nation's borders. Unfortunately, for several years now, there has been a massive influx of contraband from the Pakistani side; such deployment of illicit goods only occurs when someone from within our own region facilitates it for the sake of trade," he said.

"It reflects a weakness in our country that people have turned the drug trade, which ruins the future of the next generation, into a means of making money," Kataria said, urging people to reconsider involvement in such activities.

Sportspersons Felicitated, Voice Support for Campaign

The event also saw the felicitation of sportspersons who brought laurels to Chandigarh and the country.

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 silver medallist Gurseerat Kaur said she felt proud after being recognised by the Governor and thanked her coaches and the Chandigarh administration for their support. "It feels amazing; I feel very proud of myself. Considering the hard work our coaches put in, it’s an out-of-this-world feeling. It feels great that he (the governor) is recognising our talent and that we are receiving such support. I wouldn't say we faced excessive difficulties because our coaches are incredibly supportive, and the Chandigarh administration provides us with all the necessary amenities," she told ANI.

Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026 gold medallist Yashkirat Kaur Hayer highlighted the importance of consistency in sports and urged athletes to stay away from drugs and doping. "It feels wonderful. For athletes and sportspersons from Chandigarh, being felicitated by the Governor is a proud moment. I started fencing in 2012, so it has been over ten years now. The journey has its ups and downs, but maintaining consistency is crucial," she told ANI.

"I am going to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, scheduled from September 19th to October 4th, and represent India. The goal is to perform well there and win a medal. One should stay away from drugs, such medications, and doping. While taking them might improve performance in the short term, they have severe side effects in the long run. Moreover, it sets a very wrong example for aspiring sportspeople, athletes, and the children watching us," she said.

Indian pistol shooter Sainyam Vij, who won silver in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2026, also supported the anti-drug campaign and encouraged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. "Obviously, it feels great after the win. This 'Nasha-mukt' (Drug-free) initiative is excellent; I would urge everyone to pay attention to it and adopt it. I am also very grateful for the opportunity to join this campaign," she told ANI.

Judoka Angel Yadav, who won a bronze medal in the women's 48 kg category at the Asian Junior Championships Individuals 2026, told ANI, "I have been doing Judo for the last 7-8 years. It started with state-level competitions... then it moved to state-level and eventually to the international level. It has been quite a journey, climbing the ladder step by step. Winning a medal at the Asian Championship was a great feeling, and being honoured separately made it even better..."

The walkathon was organised to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote wellness among citizens. (ANI)