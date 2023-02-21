WWE: When does Finn Balor intend on bringing back 'The Demon' persona?

WWE: Finn Balor is doing a fine job as a heel with The Judgement Day stable. However, fans still need his famous 'The Demon' persona, for which he became immensely renowned in NXT. Meanwhile, here's when WWE plans on reintroducing it.

First-ever and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor is one of the most fan-favourite superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Although he is currently playing the role of a heel with 'The Judgement Day' stable alongside Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominick Mysterio, he remains one of the fan-favourite wrestlers in the promotion.

Balor made his WWE debut in 2014 in NXT, where he became famous for his 'The Demon' persona, considered Balor's alter-ego. He has barely lost any matches under this persona. The last time he used the persona was in 2021, while competing for the WWE Universal Championship match against reigning champion Roman Reigns, which he lost.

While fans have not seen 'The Demon' since then, it can be assured that WWE has not done away with the persona. As per Fightful Select, WWE intended on bringing back the persona at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) last month, with him being set to take on former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a one-on-one contest.

However, since singles match plans were put on hold temporarily, The Demon's return was delayed. While it was expected to be reintroduced on Saturday during the Elimination Chamber PPV, as he wrestled alongside Ripley against Edge and his Hall of Famer wife Beth Phoenix, where he lost again, WWE decided against it, as it felt that the persona would not suit in the current situation with The Judgement Day.

The Demon has only appeared seven times since Balor's move to the main roster in 2016. Nevertheless, the eighth appearance may come in April at WrestleMania 39 in California, where he and Edge are expected to fight it out.