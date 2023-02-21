Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: When does Finn Balor intend on bringing back 'The Demon' persona?

    WWE: Finn Balor is doing a fine job as a heel with The Judgement Day stable. However, fans still need his famous 'The Demon' persona, for which he became immensely renowned in NXT. Meanwhile, here's when WWE plans on reintroducing it.

    pro-wrestling WWE: When does Finn Balor intend on bringing back The Demon persona?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    First-ever and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor is one of the most fan-favourite superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Although he is currently playing the role of a heel with 'The Judgement Day' stable alongside Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominick Mysterio, he remains one of the fan-favourite wrestlers in the promotion.

    Balor made his WWE debut in 2014 in NXT, where he became famous for his 'The Demon' persona, considered Balor's alter-ego. He has barely lost any matches under this persona. The last time he used the persona was in 2021, while competing for the WWE Universal Championship match against reigning champion Roman Reigns, which he lost.

    ALSO READ: WWE: 'I've always been Vince McMahon's girl' - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)

    While fans have not seen 'The Demon' since then, it can be assured that WWE has not done away with the persona. As per Fightful Select, WWE intended on bringing back the persona at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) last month, with him being set to take on former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a one-on-one contest.

    However, since singles match plans were put on hold temporarily, The Demon's return was delayed. While it was expected to be reintroduced on Saturday during the Elimination Chamber PPV, as he wrestled alongside Ripley against Edge and his Hall of Famer wife Beth Phoenix, where he lost again, WWE decided against it, as it felt that the persona would not suit in the current situation with The Judgement Day.

    ALSO READ: WWE and AEW Rumours - WWE preparing for Jay White debut, CM Punk contract situation and more

    The Demon has only appeared seven times since Balor's move to the main roster in 2016. Nevertheless, the eighth appearance may come in April at WrestleMania 39 in California, where he and Edge are expected to fight it out.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am snt

    Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am

    football Did Mauricio Pochettino turn down a chance to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea?-ayh

    Did Mauricio Pochettino turn down a chance to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea?

    football Revealed How Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule snt

    Revealed: How Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule

    football Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award snt

    Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

    tennis What made me that aggressive and that mindset was not having a fear of losing - Sania Mirza-ayh

    'What made me that aggressive and that mindset was not having a fear of losing' - Sania Mirza

    Recent Stories

    Realme GT3 battery can reach full charge in just 9 minutes 30 seconds watch video gcw

    Realme GT3 battery can reach full charge in just 9 minutes, 30 seconds | Watch video

    Hera Pheri 3: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy caper film vma

    Hera Pheri 3: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's comedy film

    Newborn declared dead at Delhi hospital, found alive just before burial; continues to be critical - adt

    Newborn declared dead at Delhi hospital, found alive just before burial; continues to be critical

    Excellent coordination made India among first few medical teams to reach Turkey: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande AJR

    Excellent coordination made India among first few medical teams to reach Turkey: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

    football Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am snt

    Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon