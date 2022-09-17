Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Is Logan Paul next in line to get a title shot against Roman Reigns?

    Logan Paul and Roman Reigns exchanged words on Twitter after the latter appeared on the former's podcast. Immediately, it transpired into a storyline, as it seems that Paul is set for a title shot against Reigns.

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Logan Paul next in line to get a title shot against Roman Reigns?-ayh
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is setting up some exciting feuds of late, especially since Triple-H has taken over the creative control of the company following Vince McMahon's retirement. While Roman Reigns remains the longest reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, another intriguing feud could be on the cards against him. On Thursday, Reigns appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, following which the two had a heated exchange of words on Twitter. Consequently, Hunter wasted no time incorporating the two into a feud, as Paul appeared on SamckDown on Friday to plant the seeds for the rivalry. However, Reigns was absent from the show as his special counsellor Paul Heyman addressed Paul.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    With SD taking place at the Honda Centra Arena in Anaheim, California, Heyman returned to WWE for the first time since Brock Lesnar delivered an F5 over him, sending him through the announce table at the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) in July. Flanked by the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, The Usos, Heyman tried to talk Paul out.

    However, Paul refused to back out and called for a press conference on Saturday, challenging Reigns to appear during the same and meet him face-to-face. According to Cageside Seats, it is unlikely that the clash will happen at the Extreme Rules PPV next month, but during the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

