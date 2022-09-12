WWE WrestleMania 39: 5 early-bird realistic contenders to headline match-card at SoFi Stadium

WrestleMania 39 is still just over six months away. However, WWE might be starting to plan the roadmap soon, especially regarding the ones who would headline the event, as here are our five early-bird contenders.

Image credit: WWE

WrestleMania is the ultimate pay-per-view (PPV) event for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The next WrestleMania, i.e. WrestleMania 39, is just over six months away. However, WWE might already be contemplating preparing the roadmap ahead. To be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the event has been termed WrestleMania Hollywood. A couple of stars have already been tipped to headline the event. However, there could be others in the line as well, as we present the five superstars with a realistic chance of creating headlines during the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Roman Reigns

We have to start with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who has been holding on to the championship for over two years. Many fans are desperate to see someone stop his reign. While there are many contenders for him, it has been long tipped that his cousin The Rock could return to bring an end to his terror. Both men would not just headline the event but would also be main-eventing it. ALSO READ: WWE - Did Rikishi tease another member joining The Bloodline?

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare made his much-anticipated return that was subject to headlines, as he became the first significant name to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to WWE. He had a long feud with former world champion Seth Rollins before ligament tears in his shoulder ruled him out. While he is tipped to return at Royal Rumble, he is also expected to win it and headline WrestleMania. However, if that happens, Reigns must drop either the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship beforehand for Rhodes to challenge. At the same time, Rollins is tipped to win the other before Rhodes returns.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Becky Lynch

Becky turned face at SummerSlam a couple of months back after losing to current RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair. While she has been without the women's title for over six months now, she is being tipped to face Ronda Rousey again, as the latter would also want a proper rematch against the former. Becky had pinned Ronda at WrestleMania 36, becoming the first woman to do so. However, the pinfall wasn't clean, as a proper rematch to allow both to settle scores for good. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II's death - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's tweet draws ire from fans

Image credit: Getty

Charlotte Flair

While the so-called Queen of WWE is on a hiatus, she will certainly be back for WrestleMania. And, upon her return, she will vie for the title, given her stature in the company. It would be interesting to see who she challenges for the title. However, it would make sense to go after the SmackDown Women's title, given that Becky and Ronda would battle for the RAW title.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons