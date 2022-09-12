Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE WrestleMania 39: 5 early-bird realistic contenders to headline match-card at SoFi Stadium

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    WrestleMania 39 is still just over six months away. However, WWE might be starting to plan the roadmap soon, especially regarding the ones who would headline the event, as here are our five early-bird contenders.

    Image credit: WWE

    WrestleMania is the ultimate pay-per-view (PPV) event for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The next WrestleMania, i.e. WrestleMania 39, is just over six months away. However, WWE might already be contemplating preparing the roadmap ahead. To be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the event has been termed WrestleMania Hollywood. A couple of stars have already been tipped to headline the event. However, there could be others in the line as well, as we present the five superstars with a realistic chance of creating headlines during the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Roman Reigns
    We have to start with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who has been holding on to the championship for over two years. Many fans are desperate to see someone stop his reign. While there are many contenders for him, it has been long tipped that his cousin The Rock could return to bring an end to his terror. Both men would not just headline the event but would also be main-eventing it.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Did Rikishi tease another member joining The Bloodline?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Cody Rhodes
    The American Nightmare made his much-anticipated return that was subject to headlines, as he became the first significant name to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to WWE. He had a long feud with former world champion Seth Rollins before ligament tears in his shoulder ruled him out. While he is tipped to return at Royal Rumble, he is also expected to win it and headline WrestleMania. However, if that happens, Reigns must drop either the Universal Championship or the WWE Championship beforehand for Rhodes to challenge. At the same time, Rollins is tipped to win the other before Rhodes returns.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Becky Lynch
    Becky turned face at SummerSlam a couple of months back after losing to current RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair. While she has been without the women's title for over six months now, she is being tipped to face Ronda Rousey again, as the latter would also want a proper rematch against the former. Becky had pinned Ronda at WrestleMania 36, becoming the first woman to do so. However, the pinfall wasn't clean, as a proper rematch to allow both to settle scores for good.

    ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II's death - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's tweet draws ire from fans

    Image credit: Getty

    Charlotte Flair
    While the so-called Queen of WWE is on a hiatus, she will certainly be back for WrestleMania. And, upon her return, she will vie for the title, given her stature in the company. It would be interesting to see who she challenges for the title. However, it would make sense to go after the SmackDown Women's title, given that Becky and Ronda would battle for the RAW title.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Austin Theory
    He is the youngest Mr Money in the Bank and has failed to cash in the contract so far. However, it is imminent that he will eventually do so in the coming days, and WrestleMania could be the ideal platform for it. While a cash-in on Reigns or Rock looks unlikely, he could well cash it in on either Rhodes or Rollins, beginning a new feud with either.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz ousts Casper Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world number 1, fans celebrate-ayh

    US Open 2022: Alcaraz ousts Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world No.1

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders comeback, Pakistan disappointed-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka clinches 6th title as netizens laud islanders' comeback

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    football transfer news Cristiano Ronaldo escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia?

    Not upset; cant I go out, says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet - adt

    "Not upset; can't I go out," says Ajit Pawar after abruptly exiting NCP Party meet

    Varanasi court deems Hindu side's on Gyanvapi mosque issue as maintainable, admits plea AJR

    Gyanvapi Mosque verdict: Big win for Hindu side, Varanasi court upholds maintainability, hearing to continue

    Modi birthday 6 things the Prime Minister does for a healthy lifestyle

    6 things the Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for a healthy lifestyle

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav - adt

    Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon, says Tejashwi Yadav

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon