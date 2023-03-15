Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank you, Bellas' - Fans emotional as Bella Twins quit WWE; to be known as Garcia Twins henceforth

    The Bella Twins have been associated with WWE for over a decade. However, they have decided to part ways with the company in every manner and would be officially known as the Garcia Twins.

    pro-wrestling Thank you Bellas - Fans emotional as Bella Twins quit WWE; to be known as Garcia Twins henceforth-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    As far as the Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) are concerned, they have made a name for themselves in the world of pro wrestling, all thanks to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Having been associated with the promotion for over a decade, they have achieved fame and success, making them more than just pro wrestlers.

    While the Bellas retired from in-ring competition in 2019, Nikki made a one-off appearance post-retirement by entering the Royal Rumble last year. Nevertheless, after being associated with the company for 16 years, the sisters have decided to move on from the promotion, as they have now renewed their WWE contract.

    ALSO READ: Vince McMahon's creative involvement to Forbidden Door 2 - Checking out the top WWE/AEW rumours of the day

    "Today we are officially, from here on, out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia," the Bellas announced on Sirius XM show, which, from now on, would be known as The Nikki & Brie Show. The two would be beginning new chapters as mothers, entrepreneurs, hosts and executive producers, and the development has left some of their admirers upset.

    Nikki explained that it was a tough call to drop the Bella identity, given that it has been associated with her for a long time and that people practically know her by the same name rather than her birth name of Garcia. Although the sisters had retired by the time the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship was introduced, the two did win the WWE Women's Championship, with Brien winning once, while Nikki won a couple of times, with her last stint being one of the longest reigns.

    ALSO READ: 'Well deserved' - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023

    On the personal front, Brie and Nikki are married to Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and Artem Chigvintsev, respectively, as both also have children, having already begun their family life. While Danielson is currently signed to WWE's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), while Chigvintsev is a professional dancer.

