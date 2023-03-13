Vince McMahon's creative involvement to Forbidden Door 2 - Checking out the top WWE/AEW rumours of the day
While WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 39 next month, AEW is already planning its cards for Double and Nothing in May. Meanwhile, we look at the top rumours of the day concerning both promotions.
Image credit: Getty
As far as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is concerned, it is well on track to prepare for WrestleMania 39, set to be held on April 1-2 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In the meantime, its biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is also catching up, having had a great Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) and has already reportedly begun preparing its cards for Double or Nothing on May 28. On the same note, we present the top rumours of the day concerning both promotions:
As per the Observer, while there is a general belief that Vince McMahon has no involvement in the creative role, it is not entirely true, as he might have some say in calling the matches despite Triple H being the current creative head.
Image credit: Gunther/Instagram
According to Fightful Select, Gunther will have a great match at WrestleMania, where he will be defending his Intercontinental Championship. At the same time, plans for him were started to be drawn up last December.
Image credit: WWE
The WrestleMania season also witnesses the Hall of Fame ceremony every year. As for this year, the tradition would be kept short, unlike every season, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Image credit: Powerhouse Hobbs/Instagram
Fightful also reports Powerhouse Hobbs winning the TNT Championship, while the recent title wins for Darby Allin, Wardlow, and Hobbs had already been planned beforehand.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
During his “Mat Men” podcast, Andrew Zarian asserted that the highly successful Forbidden Door 2 PPV would be taking place this year, most likely on June 25, after a successful opening edition last year, which happens to be a cross-promotion PPV between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).