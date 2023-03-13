Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vince McMahon's creative involvement to Forbidden Door 2 - Checking out the top WWE/AEW rumours of the day

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    While WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 39 next month, AEW is already planning its cards for Double and Nothing in May. Meanwhile, we look at the top rumours of the day concerning both promotions.

    Image credit: Getty

    As far as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is concerned, it is well on track to prepare for WrestleMania 39, set to be held on April 1-2 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In the meantime, its biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is also catching up, having had a great Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) and has already reportedly begun preparing its cards for Double or Nothing on May 28. On the same note, we present the top rumours of the day concerning both promotions:

    As per the Observer, while there is a general belief that Vince McMahon has no involvement in the creative role, it is not entirely true, as he might have some say in calling the matches despite Triple H being the current creative head.

    ALSO READ: 'Well deserved' - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023

    Image credit: Gunther/Instagram

    According to Fightful Select, Gunther will have a great match at WrestleMania, where he will be defending his Intercontinental Championship. At the same time, plans for him were started to be drawn up last December.

    Image credit: WWE

    The WrestleMania season also witnesses the Hall of Fame ceremony every year. As for this year, the tradition would be kept short, unlike every season, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Is John Cena making full-time return to pro-wrestling in 2023?

    Image credit: Powerhouse Hobbs/Instagram

    Fightful also reports Powerhouse Hobbs winning the TNT Championship, while the recent title wins for Darby Allin, Wardlow, and Hobbs had already been planned beforehand.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    During his “Mat Men” podcast, Andrew Zarian asserted that the highly successful Forbidden Door 2 PPV would be taking place this year, most likely on June 25, after a successful opening edition last year, which happens to be a cross-promotion PPV between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya wife, Natasa Stankovic, presents SEXY new style quotient with sister-in-law pankhuri sharma (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, presents SEXY new Style quotient with sister-in-law (WATCH)

    Historic It's India vs Australia at the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final; fans thank New Zealand for eclipsing Sri Lanka in a thriller-ayh

    Historic! It's IND vs AUS at the ICC WTC 2021-23 Final; fans thank NZ for eclipsing SL in a thriller

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs HFC, semi-final preview: ATK Mohun Bagan-Hyderabad FC start afresh in the latest roadblock to the Final-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan-Hyderabad FC start afresh in the latest roadblock to the Final

    WPL 2023, UP Warrioirz vs Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur all praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt as MI thumps UPW by 8 wickets to stay atop-ayh

    WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur all praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt as MI thumps UPW by 8 wickets to stay atop

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City: mental strength and togetherness - Simon Grayson on BFC reaching final by beating MCFC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We took a lot of mental strength and togetherness' - Simon Grayson on BFC reaching final

    Recent Stories

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    When PM Modi bowed before woman BJP member during Karnataka visit

    Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu - adt

    Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

    Madhuri Dixit writes an emotional post after mother's demise; here's what she has written RBA

    Madhuri Dixit writes an emotional post after mother's demise; here's what she has written

    Gives me headache' Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers AJR

    'Gives me headache' Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa stirs controversy over Azaan on loudspeakers

    Missing Hunt on for 2 tuskers featured in Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Krishnagiri snt

    Missing? Hunt on for 2 tuskers featured in Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' in Krishnagiri

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon