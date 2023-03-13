Vince McMahon's creative involvement to Forbidden Door 2 - Checking out the top WWE/AEW rumours of the day

While WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 39 next month, AEW is already planning its cards for Double and Nothing in May. Meanwhile, we look at the top rumours of the day concerning both promotions.

Image credit: Getty

As far as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is concerned, it is well on track to prepare for WrestleMania 39, set to be held on April 1-2 at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In the meantime, its biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is also catching up, having had a great Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) and has already reportedly begun preparing its cards for Double or Nothing on May 28. On the same note, we present the top rumours of the day concerning both promotions:

As per the Observer, while there is a general belief that Vince McMahon has no involvement in the creative role, it is not entirely true, as he might have some say in calling the matches despite Triple H being the current creative head.

ALSO READ: 'Well deserved' - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023