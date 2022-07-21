Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pre-season friendlies: Haaland fails to debut for City against Club America; here's when he would

    Erling Haaland has made his fans wait a little longer for his Manchester City debut. After failing to do the same in the pre-season game against Cub America, here's when he would do so.

    Pre-season friendlies: Erling Haaland fails to debut for Manchester City against Club America; here is when he would-ayh
    Houston, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Norwegian striker Erling Haaland made headlines a couple of months back when he signed up for English champion Manchester City from German giants Borussia Dortmund. As he prepares for his maiden stint in English football, fans eagerly await his debut in City's pre-season game against Club America on Wednesday night at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. However, the supporters were disappointed, as Haaland started on the bench and was not utilised as a substitute either. While fans have been made to wait a little longer for his long-awaited debut, he has revealed when he will be doing so.

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Haaland retweeted a picture of his 22nd birthday wish from another handle and wrote, "Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah 🙌🏻". City head coach Pep Guardiola decided to start Julian Alvarez in Haaland's place. At the same time, Haaland was visibly not even dressed for the match, as the champion went on to win the game 2-1, thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's brace.

    ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here's what he said

    As for why Haaland did not start, Guardiola explained after the match, "Next game, he will be ready. He had niggles and a few problems. We'll see. He's trained for just two sessions, and we didn't want to take risks. The season is so long. He had problems last season and tried to handle them. We want to take care of him and want him fit."

    Considering Haaland, supporters would be curious to see how the Norwegian sensation performs in England, having made a name for himself in Germany. To date, he has netted 155 goals in 200 matches, while he was sensational at Dortmund, scoring 86 from 89. He has won four club career titles, including three in Austria and a DFB-Pokal with BVB.

